Customer Success Manager
BannerFlow AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Why join us?
We live alongside our values of Passion, Collaboration and Challenge; with many events going on at Bannerflow such as Friday beers, padel tournaments, kick-ass inspiration webinars, health month and Level-up Hackathons, there's something for everyone. As a member of the Bannerflow crew, you will get the opportunity to work with a creative, enabling, and highly advanced product within a 100% cloud-based architecture. We take leadership very seriously and our leaders get extensive leadership training in order for you to get the best possible coaching and guidance in your role. Of course we offer a hybrid workplace, furthermore we offer a compensation package including pension according to ITP1, health care insurance and health allowance.
About Bannerflow:
Bannerflow is a hyper-growth company and one of Europe's most exciting SaaS companies. Our creative management platform serves more than 6 billion ads each month, viewed on 500 million unique devices all over the world. This breaks down to a massive 20 000 requests and 1 GB of data transfer - per second, on average, constantly! We allow enterprise brands to create, publish, analyze and optimize advertising in-house, at scale. Our mission is to become the most user-friendly platform for creative automation, for display and social advertising channels.To be able to deliver this, we have to stay in the front line of technical development and always keep up with the latest tools and technologies.
We advocate and work along with an agile architecture without hierarchy and bureaucracy where we work in small autonomous and cross-functional feature teams. We are a Creative Management platform that allows companies to focus on being creative rather than spending precious time on repetitive tasks and changing the game by removing the mystery of digital marketing. We simplify complexity, challenge the status quo and as a result we have the happiest customers in the world.
Today, we have a renowned platform - we are a category leader within Creative Management Platforms and we are proud of it.
Who are you?
Proven experience as a Customer Success Manager, Project Manager, Sales or Digital Marketing within a SaaS-company.
You are passionate about your customers and are great at taking care of them. You are motivated by helping customers reach their goals.
You have a natural ability to build relationships with stakeholders in Enterprise companies and you know how to manage their expectations.
You are proactive and results-driven. You don't wait for the answer, you seek it for yourself and you continuously challenge yourself, your customers and your colleagues
You have strong project management skills and you are comfortable prioritising and driving your projects from start to finish.
You have a passion for digital marketing and you thrive in a fast-paced environment.
You have excellent communication skills in English both written and spoken. Any additional language is a bonus.
What you will do:
Build relationships and stay close to our customers.
Manage ~35 customers and drive their retention and growth by understanding their business needs and help them succeed throughout the customer lifecycle.
You are proactive and results-driven. You don't wait for the answer, you seek it for yourself and you continuously challenge yourself, your customers and your colleagues
Enable successful onboarding of new customers and users, including training and inspiration sessions online or in person.
Proactively seek ways to grow customer engagement on our platform.
Monitor customer health on a daily basis and create risk mitigation plans.
Collaborate closely with other Bannerflow teams and align the right resources to ensure we resolve customer needs and inquiries.
Be part of and drive internal Customer Success development projects such as customer cases & process development to grow the function and Bannerflows customer experience positioning.
Application:
The hiring process includes interviews but also problem-solving, personality, and ability tests. However, our recruitment process is designed to be a two-way conversation. We want to get to know you and we also want to give you a first-hand insight into what it will be like to join Bannerflow. We're super excited about receiving your application! Screening and interviewing will be held continuously, so make sure not to miss out on this opportunity!
Do you have any other questions about the role or how we handle your personal information, - you are welcome to contact the recruitment manager below.
We do not accept applications over email, only through this ad. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact the recruiter Linnéa Olsson at linnea.olsson@bannerflow.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242)
St Eriksgatan 46 (visa karta
)
112 34 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7840889