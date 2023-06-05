Customer Service agent
2023-06-05
Do you have a service-oriented mind, great communication skills and a burning interest in sales and social media? We are now looking for a Customer Service Agent to our head office, located in the heart of Gothenburg (in the Central Station)!
Your role in our team. You are a part of our Global Sales Operations department, working globally with all our markets and index owned brands and with the common goal to optimize the customer experience to reach set sales goals. As a Customer Service Agent, you communicate with our customers and support with a variety of issues and questions regarding i.e., orders, our brand, product range, quality, complaints etc. You analyze and take actions on sudden challenges, always with the customer and business in mind.
We understand that you are curious to know more about the role! Here are some more examples of what's included: communicate with our customers via social media, phone and e-mail, support our First Line customer service and do further investigations on issues and problems, working cross functional within our global organization to solve problems, and developing our customer service processes.
Is this you? You are a customer and solution focused person with a natural drive to achieve customer satisfaction. You are passionate about communication and can easily adapt to wanted tone of voice depending on which channel you communicate in. You are comfortable with structuring your work to meet deadlines and are great at prioritizing. And of course, you are a strong team player!
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you to improve your work. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Work experience within service and customer communication from a retail company
Academic degree in communication, service management or relevant retail or hospitality education
Great social skills with a service and business-oriented mind
Good computer skills and you can easily comprehend and interact in new systems and technologies
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
This is a part time position (75%) and some of the hours are scheduled on weekends
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email). Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-18
