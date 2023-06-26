Customer Experience Specialist to Avinode
The SaaS-company Avinode Group has a suite of global digital B2B services for business aviation and is now looking to strengthen their Customer Experience team with a Customer Experience Specialist. The company is constantly striving to close identified gaps in the market by creating innovative and essential tools for modern business aviation. They are doing so with three platforms, Avinode, Schedaero and Paynode.
Your focus will be to deepen the customer engagement with the Avinode brand and products by listening, understanding and diving into analytics to create value. You will work with other teams to have a positive impact on the customer experience and drive processes, improvements and CX operations.
Avinode is looking to add someone with a "can do attitude" to help strengthen the CX branding internally and further strenghten collaboration across multiple functions and teams. You thrive in multicultural organizations and feel comfortable in building and presenting business cases to colleagues as well as management.
Responsibilities
Establishing CX processes throughout the business with a focus on delivering processes and activities with exceptional quality while maintaining a highly productive and scalable operation
Develop the capability to gather data from all touchpoints across the full customer life cycle
Work with CX colleagues to develop audience and segmentation strategies in order to impact customer lifetime value
Manage and conduct various research projects designed to help better understand customers' behaviour and sentiment
Analyze metrics to identify friction points in the customer experience and define action points to improve
Ideal candidate
Experience working with a SaaS business model with great understanding of building high-quality CX-processes
4+ years' of experience in a Customer Experience Specialist role
Great with analytics - capable of understanding and analyzing metrics to base your actions and business cases on
Communicating fluently in English - written and spoken
To become a "Noder" you have to be flexible and able to handle ambiguity. You can produce high quality deliverables in support of customer experience excellence and retention while also defining product ROI for clients and presenting this with the help of great communication abilities.
Employment
This is a recruitment process meaning you will be hired by Avinode directly and OIO acting as a recruitment partner with all questions regarding the role going through us.
Additional info
Employment type: Full-time, office hours with a flexible schedule
Location: Gothenburg/Remote in Sweden
Contact: Dino Segetalo - dino@oio.se
About OIO
