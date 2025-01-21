Customer Experience Leader
2025-01-21
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
Are you a professional with an excellent business mindset, customer understanding and interest in partnering in a multi-discipline and multi-cultural team, then you should apply for this.
In the Sales Management & Customer Service team within Market Operations we are looking for a Customer Experience Leader. As a team, we are passionate about improving proactively selling value adding solutions to our customers and deliver superior customer experience. To successfully fulfil the ambitions, a sharp focus on developing both existing and new capabilities in Sales and Customer Management process is needed.
Your key focus will be to drive the Customer Experience process within the entire organization. This involves the process main steps follow up, the tools and process continuous improvement and the CX communication plan responsibility. In addition, you will also proactively support the CX CoE team to drive the process within the 27 Markets.
In this role, you will report to the Planning & Account Management, Customer Experience Excellence Manager. The location should be within the EMEA area, considering the team time zone is CET.
Tetra Pak is not supporting relocation for this position.
What you will do
Your key focus will be to drive the Customer Experience process across the 3 businesses, in very close collaboration with functional & markets stakeholders.
As Customer Experience Leader you will:
Be responsible to make available and updated the needed learnings (EdCast) and materials (CX Help) to the end users
Be responsible of the definition, the governance and roll-out of the yearly CX communication plan
Work together with the CX CoE Team to proactively support the markets to drive the process maturity ensuring the right competencies and process understanding are in place.
Coordinate the Business Experts network planning for best practices/suggestions for improvements sharing and ad-hoc meetings to share news, updates and changes of main process steps and tools
Be responsible of providing main RCX and CX results analysis
Support the CX CoE Team to drive the end users tool adoption, maintain high level of data quality and guarantee the tool availability
Understand markets' needs, identify gaps and analyse data to identify and evaluate potential process and tools continuous improvements
Collaborate with experience management software suppliers to drive future developments like AI empowered tools and functions
Liaise with markets BEXs, Touchpoint drivers and Business Units referents to ensure actions based on Customer feedback have been created and main relevant actions results have been communicated back to Customers
Manage relationship with markets, business units, touchpoint drivers, BEXs network, CX CoE and Global IM.
We believe you have
Experience as an end-user or as a BEX in the market for Customer Experience
Customer support experience in the areas of sales and or marketing
Strong communication and presentation skills
The ability to convey strategic directions into operational activities
Building successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to you and you know how to get things done both through formal channels and the informal network
Experience with new technologies like digitalisation, automation, AI etc.
You probably have a degree within Business Administration, Industrial Engineering or similar and you are fluent in English, verbally as well as in writing.
To succeed in this position, you need to be result driven, analytical, proactive and structured. You have an ability to define what is required in a dynamic environment and prioritise. We believe you enjoy working with processes in a global environment and have a business-oriented way of thinking.
You have excellent communication skills and you have a proven ability to develop effective relationships and gain credibility on all levels in an international organization.
You are open minded, able to listen to your stakeholders, and show a high level of customer orientation and drive for productivity.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 5th of February 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Amra Kemura at Amra.Kemura@tetrapak.com
If you have any questions about your application, please contact Barbara Horváth at Barbara.Horvath@tetrapak.com
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
