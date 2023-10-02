Customer Data Analyst
2023-10-02
BrightBid is a rapidly growing AdTech company using the best of AI and human expertise to create Google Ads recommendations for businesses and help drive customer acquisition. Combined with BrightBid's marketing and sales expertise, its AI- and human-led offering enables companies to compete, seeing at least a 35% increase in results on average. Founded in 2020, BrightBid is well in the top 10% of the fastest growing SaaS companies globally, and has achieved over 500,000 conversions for its 400+ customers.
Role Responsibility:
• Analyse large data sets to provide business output that informs relevant and targeted customer engagement strategies, including:
• Plan, develop, and maintain reports, models, and automation processes
• Improve and develop customer analysis reporting within CRM and ERP systems
• Select and provide analysis on churned and profitable customers to understand the drivers of their behaviors
• Clean and process data for analysis/experimentation
• Build and extract customer lists to support customer targeting
• Proactively examine and find opportunities and risks among the customers, identify patterns, trends and understand the motivation and reactions of these customers
• Being on top of deviating customers and liaising with the commercial and financial team to drive these cases forward
• Drive analytics projects, dealing comfortably with ambiguity.
The Ideal Candidate:
• Experience in a similar role within a data-driven organization
• Proven experience dealing with large, complex datasets of different varieties (e.g. digital data, transactional data, marketing data) and evidence of being able to transform data into actionable insights
• Extensive understanding of the core KPIs for measuring success (Net retention rate, cohort analysis, etc.)
• Experience building dashboards or self-serve tools, with a preference for Salesforce
• Very strong Excel skills
• Time management skills: Ability to meet deadlines while dealing with multiple priorities.
• Impeccable attention to detail
• A passion for solving new problems, learning new skills and furthering your understanding along the way. Ersättning
