CRM & Growth Specialist
2025-11-05
As a CRM & Growth Specialist at Albert, you will focus on the post-acquisition part of the customer journey-onboarding, retention, engagement, and upsell. You will work closely with Marketing, Product, Growth, and Analytics teams to deliver campaigns and experiments that drive meaningful growth. Using marketing automation tools (Braze, email, in-app messaging, push notifications), you'll help engage, convert, retain, and monetize our users through data-informed campaigns and high-impact growth initiatives.
What You'll Do
Plan, build, and execute lifecycle campaigns across email, in-app, push, focusing on onboarding, engagement, retention, upsell, and monetization. Segment audiences, personalize messaging to optimize engagement and long-term user value, run A/B tests to continuously improve campaign performance and messaging effectiveness.
Segment audiences and personalize messaging to optimize engagement, retention, and long-term user value.
Collaborate closely with Marketing, Product, Growth, and Analytics teams to design and run growth initiatives and experiments, commercial initiatives, and monetization tests.
Monitor campaign and experiment performance, track KPIs, and provide actionable insights to continuously improve lifecycle marketing effectiveness.
Identify patterns and opportunities from user behavior and feedback to suggest enhancements in campaign flows, messaging, or the overall user experience.
Maintain and optimize lifecycle content, ensuring clarity, brand alignment, and compliance with data privacy regulations (e.g., GDPR).
Share insights with cross-functional teams to inform product, marketing, and growth decisions, staying current on industry trends and best practices.
Skills & Requirements
You have an academic background in marketing or a related field.
(+3 years) Experience in CRM, lifecycle marketing, or growth marketing. Experience in a subscription-based business is a plus.
Comfortable with marketing automation tools, ideally Braze.
Data-driven, analytical, and results-oriented.
Driven and passionate about seeing results.
Collaborative, communicative, and able to work across teams.
Adaptable, proactive, and able to solve problems creatively.
Fluent in English (other languages are a plus).
