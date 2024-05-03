CRM Coordinator
2024-05-03
Inspire more people to live circularly by creating and coordinating engaging marketing content.
Sellpy is looking for a creative and analytical CRM Coordinator who will nurture our customer relationships by creating content and following up on the results. We look for you who can work part-time, 16-24 hours a week.
Sellpy's vision is to empower everyone to live circularly. We see a tremendous financial, social and environmental value in making sure unused items are put to use again. We are looking for colleagues who share this vision, and who are ready to see their work contribute to a sustainable future.
CRM Coordinator at Sellpy, Part-time
As CRM coordinator you will play a crucial role in supporting our Senior CRM Manager. You will be responsible for defining, designing and creating Sellpy's customer communication via email, push notifications and SMS to drive sales and customer retention. You are a do-er who is structured, creative, and analytical and you can support our team 16-24 hours per week.
In short, you will
Plan and create content in Photoshop for Sellpy's CRM channels.
Create engaging weekly newsletters in our CRM tool Voyado.
Develop and generate content for promotional activities.
Learn as you collaborate with the creative as well as other marketing teams to ensure brand consistency.
Execute other ad-hoc email campaigns.
Analyse and optimise the performance of newsletters and email automation using A/B testing.
Requirements
Proficiency in Photoshop.
Availability for 16-24 hours a week.
A data-driven mindset along with an analytical way of approaching problems.
Written and spoken fluency in English or Swedish.
We'd be impressed if you have
Previous experience in CRM, marketing automation or e-commerce e.g. through internships.
Fluency in another European language.
Basic knowledge of Sendgrid or Voyado.
You get to
Be part of a tech-minded company that's driving the change towards a sustainable lifestyle. In return, you will get direction, energy, and work on meaningful challenges daily.
Benefit from hybrid work from our office at Medborgarplatsen and from home.
Work with highly skilled and motivated colleagues.
Gain new skills with unlimited access to a learning platform.
Enjoy Sellpy credits and staff discounts at Sellpy and the H&M brands (Arket, COS, Other Stories, Weekday and more).
Form of employment: Part-time, minimum 16hrs/week.
Start: Mid/end of August or as agreed upon.
