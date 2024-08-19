CRM Content Production Manager
At Viaplay Group, we entertain millions of people every day through our streaming services, radio networks, TV channels and production studios. We believe in the power of content not just as a way of telling stories and touching lives, but also expanding worlds.
We're looking for the best people to join us on our journey. Right now, we're searching for a CRM Content ProductionManager to join ourStockholm office -are you ready to hit play on an exciting career change? This position is a temporary substitute role approximately until August 2025.
The position
As a CRM Content Production Manager, you will work in the CRM team. The role is a unique opportunity to become a part of, and contribute to, a marketing automation omni-channel experience - in an exciting market with millions of customers. Your responsibility will be to create impactful messaging for Viaplay customers, inspire viewing, improve retention and drive sales. You will:
Craft messages and user journeys for email, push notifications and more for Nordics and international markets. This includes copywriting, commissioning of images and other media, translations, and other assets as well as the composition, layout and configuration of the message.
Cooperate with stakeholders for campaigns and daily message production, e.g. Content, Marketing, Product and Sales teams.
Ensure that your activities are impactful and evolve over time. Track relevant KPI's and constantly learn and optimize towards better performance.
Ensure that up to date standards of effective communication as well as brand guidelines are applied.
Contribute to team learning and growth. Carry out A/B tests and continuously follow up and report on the results of communication and apply learnings on future activities.
Be an active part and contributor to the evolution of tools and processes for message production and keep the team ahead of the curve and ready for the future expansion plans and the challenges they bring.
We aspire to continuously improve and to learn something from everything we do.You will be challenged, and you will have loads of fun!
What we're looking for
As a CRM Content Production Manager, you will be the heart of things and it's essential to be structured and organized and have a passion for messaging and how it strengthens the customer experience.
To excel, we believe you are a proactive self-driven doer and enjoy working towards improving your own and the team performance. You have an interest that goes across areas such as communication, performance and reporting with a little bit of tech and tools blended in. We believe that you have at least one year of work experience within CRM, marketing automation, digital marketing or similar. To be a successful candidate:
We believe that you have experience and understanding of how to create digital content that engage, inspire, and influence those we put it in front of; that enhances the customer experience for all Viaplay customers.
Hold a relevant bachelor's or master's degree within business, communication, marketing or similar.
You are a creative thinker and copy writer with a strong sense of brand tone and messaging.
Have passion sports, movies, and TV series.
You are a proactive self-driven doer with an organized and structured approach to make sure you reach your goals.
Fluent in Swedish, both written and spoken as well as English (additional languages is a bonus).
Possess an analytical and commercial mindset.
Bonus requirements that make you stand out from the rest:
A background in, and understanding for, UX and UX copy.
Previous experience working with, and evolving tools and ways of working to support and unleash the creative process to its fullest, e.g. Adobe Campaign, translation tools, campaign or other CMS software.
Have experience in project management and working with a diverse set of stakeholders.
But most of all you are curious and keen to learn!
Our offering
We'vegot the basics covered (and then some)! 30 days and extra compensation on top of a parental pay lift.
Your wellbeing matters.We have an attractive pension and insurance scheme with full health care coverage should you need it.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity!
If this feels like your kind of challenge, make sure you apply by attaching your CV here -you may also want to add your LinkedIn profile.
