Critical Manufacturing MES Expert
Incluso AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Lund
2025-10-27
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Eslöv
, Helsingborg
, Perstorp
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for a Critical Manufacturing MES Expert for a global company in Lund. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Description of responsibilities within the role:
Evaluate the proposed solutions from CM
Provide counter or alternate solutions to the benefit of Tetra Pak
Provide functional/technical inputs in prioritizing use cases/user stories
Member of the company One MES project team
Participate in sprint planning.
Assist project manager(s) with effort and resource estimation.
Work closely with the MES software vendor and MES implementation partner
Work closely with MES core team, business/site teams and other service teams involved in the project
Specific skills required:
Domain and Functional skills and experience
• Must be expert in CM MES
• Extensive knowledge and experience in development/configuration and implementation of CM MES (Minimum 3 medium to large project cycle/rollouts cycles)
• Experience in working with the MES supplier Critical Manufacturing S.A
• Discrete Manufacturing domain knowledge and experience
• Experience in Make-to-Order & Customer specific product manufacturing
• Experience with other Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) would be an advantage
• Knowledge and experience in Testing (knowledge of various testing) in large, integrated projects would be advantage
Soft skills
• Plan, coordinate, lead and execute.
• Pro-active, self-driven and methodical
• Team player
• Good communication and documentation skills
• Lead role(s) in MES project experience would be an advantage.
Packaging or industry knowledge and experience would be an advantage
• Packaging business knowledge and experience preferred.
• Packaging OFCE process knowledge preferred.
• Hands on experience with manufacturing at our processing and packaging equipment production centre/Factory would be an advantage.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Lund through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
This position is 50% remote and 50% onsite in Lund.Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso Kontakt
Marianne Nilsson marianne@incluso.se +46 70 417 44 19 Jobbnummer
9574818