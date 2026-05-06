Credit Risk Analyst
0to9 AB (publ) / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos 0to9 AB (publ) i Stockholm
About Plus1
Plus1 is a fast-growing fintech company with a clear mission: helping people gain better control over their personal finances. Through digital solutions, personal advice, and a strong customer focus, we provide safe and value-creating support to consumers. We are now looking for a key player to join our credit team!
About the role
As a Credit Analyst at Plus1, you will have a unique opportunity to work across the full credit lifecycle and directly influence how we grow. You will work closely with our Chief Credit Officer (CCRO) on business, credit and portfolio questions. The role suits someone who wants to take real accountability, grow with the role over time and be involved in making data-driven business decisions in a fast-scaling environment. You will be part of a high-growth journey, with rapid expansion in Europe and strong opportunities to grow with the company.
What you will work onYour responsibilities will include, among other things:
• Market and business analysis for new and existing European markets.
• Analysis of portfolio performance and translation of insights into recommendations.
• Preparation of regular reports and decision material for the CCO and leadership.
• Financial analysis of unit economics and profitability for credit products.
• Monitoring of credit losses, provisioning (including IFRS 9), and key portfolio KPIs.
• Working with the credit modelling team across the full credit lifecycle.
• Ensuring compliance and proper governance of credit processes and documentation in line with local regulations.
You will also work hands-on with:
• Analysis and development of strategies for consumer lending.
• Pricing and profitability analysis.
• IFRS-related topics within the credit area.
• Data-driven analysis to extract insights.
• Process optimisation and business development across the full flow - from initial application to potential collections.
Who you are
You are analytically strong, curious and business minded. You enjoy a dynamic, fast-paced environment and are comfortable taking ownership of your areas. You like to get things done, but also to step back and see the bigger picture, and you are motivated by working with complex questions in an entrepreneurial setting.
We believe you have:
• A university degree, preferably in Industrial Engineering and Management, Economics, Finance, Statistics, or a similar quantitative/technical field.
• 2-5 years of work experience, preferably from consulting, banking, or fintech.
• Experience and interest in working hands-on with data and analysis.
• Full professional proficiency in English (Swedish is a plus but not a requirement, if you want to keep this line we can adjust).
You take personal accountability, are comfortable working independently, and want to grow into a broader responsibility - including the potential to lead a team over time.
Why Plus1?
• We are growing fast. There is no ceiling on how far you can go if you deliver.
• You work close to decision-making, with short paths from analysis to action.
• You will be part of a journey where we scale our product and credit operations
across Europe.
• You actually make a difference - we have already helped customers save significant amounts on their personal finances.
Interested? We hire continuously, so don't wait. Send in your application and tell us why you're the right person for the role. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7689486-1985230". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare 0to9 AB (publ)
(org.nr 556976-4110), https://jobs.0to9.com
Eriksbergsgatan 31 (visa karta
)
114 30 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
0TO9 Jobbnummer
9895713