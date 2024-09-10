Credit and Agency Officer
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige i Stockholm
, Lidingö
, Sollentuna
, Täby
, Upplands Väsby
eller i hela Sverige
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26065
Would you like to be part of a team that handles the most complex loan transactions provided by Nordea and work with some of the largest companies in the Nordic region? We are now looking for a Credit and Agency Officer in Sweden with high capability to perform multiple tasks related to our business.
At Nordea, we see that the world is changing fast - and we want to be one step ahead of the curve. That's why we're deeply committed to providing the financial solutions of tomorrow to our customers. We're creating an agile environment where we experiment and grow together - and we need your ideas and unique background. With us, you'll be in good company with a chance to make your mark on something bigger.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Structured Loan & Collateral Services team. We add value by offering first class credit services and operations. We support customers and enable them to seek new business opportunities. We strive towards being the leading global loan services unit by ensuring top quality service and support to our stakeholders and providing great customer experience at all levels. As the Credit and Agency Officer, you'll play a valuable role in helping our customers in meeting their changing needs.
What you will be doing:
* Co-operate closely with our stakeholders (Loan Agency Team, Investment Banking, KYC, other Lenders, Borrowers and many others)
* Review structured loan documentation and collateral documentation related to different loan products
* Other deliveries connected to our loan business, such as fees, drawdowns, payments, rollovers etc.
* Ensure we deliver and can deliver on what we have agreed with clients and stakeholders in an efficient way
* Take part in our ongoing work of continuously improving our services and ways of work
You will join a small but highly skilled, dedicated and professional team whose purpose is to deliver top-notch experience for our customers and stakeholders.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Have a positive mindset and a can-do attitude
* Have the ability to drive your own work and meet tight deadlines when needed
* Are a team player who understands that it is equally as important to ensure the team meets its deliverables as it is to meet one's own
* Are organized and structured, focusing on quality, efficiency and on creating great customer experiences
* Have the ability to prioritise and execute with high level of accuracy
* Are able to grasp the overall picture, as well as pay attention to details, attention to detail and having a meticulous way of work is key to being a good fit for this role
Your experience and background:
We believe you are either early in your career or an experienced professional. This will affect whether you will join as a Credit Officer (lower level) or a Credit and Agency Officer (higher level). For either level it is highly valued to have the following background/experience.
The following skills and experiences are desirable to excel in this role:
* General banking knowledge and understanding (expected)
* Professional level speaker in both English and Swedish (expected)
* A Bachelor's degree or higher within Business/Economics or Law (expected)
* Intermediate Excel skills (expected)
* Experience working in Loan IQ and/or with SWIFT Payments (expected/meriting depending on seniority)
* Experience working with legal documentation (expected/meriting depending on seniority)
* Understanding of the Lending value chain (expected/meriting depending on seniority)
In finding the right fit for this position a lot of weight will be put in your personal qualities and personality.
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 22/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Head of Structured Loan & Collateral Services SE, Mattias Nokelainen at +46 767 24 28 72 or Mattias.nokelainen@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "26065-42820160". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
(org.nr 516411-1683) Arbetsplats
Nordea Kontakt
PRS Team 00000000 Jobbnummer
8890705