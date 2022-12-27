Craft Manager Tech - Creative Play
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2022-12-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Craft manager on our Creative Play team you support peers all around the world, managing, nurturing, growing a Tech team - and your ultimate goal is make sure team members feel safe, included and are moving forward.
This is mainly a people management role but requires facilitation so that the goals of our mixed discipline workgroups can be met and that the team has the best conditions to both develop and drive our roadmap. You will be focused on facilitating team structure, agile personal development, improving communication and helping us set the best conditions to support our team as they build our Creative Play product. Do you know what IKIGAI is? Good. You'll be helping our team find theirs.
The Tech craft focuses on the core/engine part of our platform, as well as gameplay and player experience tech. You will be one of two Craft Managers within Tech and work closely together in all things related to roadmapping and improvements of your craft.
To thrive here you are excellent at collaboration and sharing learnings with others, as well as gathering ideas from the team and synthesizing shared problems and creating and executing solutions.
We are looking for you who loves mentoring, coaching and supporting people in their growth. You have some kind of leadership experience, if not manager, maybe you have been a team lead and looking to take on more people responsibility and grow with us.
Example of responsibilities
• People Manager responsibility (for a team of approximately 5 but will be fast growing)
• Recruiting new colleagues & supporting the growth of the team, work with Onboarding & Mentoring in your craft
• Act on feedback from colleagues regarding oneself and team betterment, evolve and improve as a manager of people
• Work closely with other Craft & People Managers in Creative Play to make sure communication flows between crafts and that we drive improvements where needed
• Act as a liaison between the craft and production as well as the project leads, highlighting risks regardless of their nature
• Support/participate in the workgroup on the future of Tech craft, conferences, meetups & sharing best practices - internally/externally
• Be a part of the Creative Play Manager forum - helping us scale sustainably.
We would love if you have
• Leadership experience within the Tech domain, working with people in complex projects or product innovation, preferably in remote and/or upscaling context
• Solid technical background and understanding
• Self-organizing and strong communication skills with ability to support, guide and challenge your team as well as building collaborations cross-functional
• Professional English communication skills
• A passion for games & the people that make them successful is a must but a conventional gaming background is not.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.
We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.
Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.
Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our " Open Application. (https://www.embark-studios.com/jobs/278181-game-maker-open-application)" Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Jobbnummer
7295270