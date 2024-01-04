Corporate Development Manager
Adapteo is the leading adaptable space partner in Northern and Central Europe, owned by Goldman Sachs. We develop, build, rent out and sell adaptable buildings for schools, day cares, events, offices and accommodation. With a modular and circular building solution, customers can transform, repurpose, scale up and scale down based on their changing needs. With an ambitious sustainability agenda, we aim to lead the way to a more sustainable future for the industry.
We foresee a strong growth in the coming years and intend to further strengthen our business and market position in Europe. We are now looking for a driven Corporate Development Manager to come and join us on our exciting growth journey and our mission of building adaptable societies.
Our aim is to strengthen our capacity to drive complex, strategically important projects together with the different entities across our Pan-European organization. The Corporate Development Manager will be a key driver in realizing Adapteo's ambitious agenda by executing on the wide range of strategic projects in our portfolio. The support of an experienced infrastructure investor with a long-term focus provides Adapteo with excellent conditions for continued growth and industry-leading sustainability efforts.
This role will report to VP Strategy and Corporate Development, located in Solna/Stockholm, Sweden and be a part of Adapteo's Group Strategy and Corporate Development team.
The position is based at our office in Solna, Stockholm (SE). There could also be a possibility to be based in Vantaa (FI). Since Adapteo operates across nine countries in Northern/Central Europe, some business travel will be required.
What you will do
In this key strategic role, you will provide guidance on both strategic and operational level to our business leaders. Our strategic initiatives are driving tangible results by enhancing our operational smartness, cementing our industry leadership and securing our customer partnerships. As such, your focus will span across both operational, commercial and financial topics. Working closely with business leaders and stakeholders, you will play a key role in ensuring that our strategic initiatives yield our desired outcomes. As a direct report to the VP of Strategy and Corporate Development, you'll enjoy complete visibility into, and the opportunity to influence, our business strategy and the exciting roadmap that lies ahead.
Main responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Lead and support cross-business projects in a wide span of areas such as operations, finance, commercial and/or IT
- Secure project follow-through from pre-study to implementation
- Act as an in-house consultant, ready to support our business leaders with both strategic and operational support
- Take ownership of stakeholder dialogues and internal communication about strategic projects
- Support, coach and develop staff in our different Business Units to secure long-term governance of project deliverables
Your profile
To be successful in this role you are a high performer with strong drive and integrity paired with solid analytical skills. You thrive in a fast-paced environment where you get to use your social skills and creativity to solve obstacles and build strong relationships. You are Proactive, Collaborative and Committed and like to interact and build relationships with people in an international environment. You are an excellent communicator with a solid consultancy toolbox, especially well versed in MS PowerPoint and Excel.
You hold an academic degree (preferably M.Sc.) within business management, finance or engineering and have around 2-5 years relevant experience from e.g. management consulting, preferably from an international setting. You have a broad range of experiences from - for example - transactional services, organizational transformation, commercial excellence and process optimization. Excellent language skills in English as well as in one of the Nordic languages, are a must.
We Offer
In this role you are given the opportunity to develop your own skillset and expertise while at the same time influence Adapteo Group's Strategy and Corporate Development landscape. Working closely with your colleagues and stakeholders, this is an opportunity to grow in your profession within an organization that dares to think new and that challenges the ordinary, influenced by private equity from our highly recognized investor. We are supporting each other and sharing ideas and expertise in an open and allowing environment.
Application
If you feel excited about the position, please send your written application, preferably in English, as soon as possible but no later than February 4th, 2024.
This Vacancy will be filled as soon as possible, and interviews will be held continuously throughout the process.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to Talent Acquisition & Employer Brand Partner Sonja Paganus: sonja.paganus@adapteo.com
We are looking forward to your application!
Adapteo is the leading adaptable space partner in Northern Europe. We develop, build, rent out and sell adaptable buildings for schools, daycares, care centres, offices, and accommodation. With our modular and circular building solutions, our customers can transform, repurpose, scale up and scale down based on their changing needs. That is how we build adaptable and sustainable societies (see our circular film here). Adapteo has a building portfolio of 1.3 million square meters and operates in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Lithuania. We currently number about 500 employees with head offices in Stockholm, Sweden and Vantaa, Finland. A majority of our revenues is generated by rental contracts from the public sector.
