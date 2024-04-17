Join Nynas as a Supply Chain Planner!
2024-04-17
Are you looking for an exciting opportunity to elevate your career? We are looking for a self-motivated, driven, creative and curious individual to help Nynas optimizing their global supply chain. You will play a key part in this position and work together with a team of talented professionals. If you are ready to take on a new challenge and make a positive impact, we encourage you to apply for this role today!
Nynas offers bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people's lives every day, for example in electrification and road infrastructure. Their core competence is to refine heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty products. Nynas operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society.
We are seeking a highly motivated Supply Chain Planner to join Nynas Global Planning Department in Stockholm. You will be responsible for optimizing Nynas Group's global supply chain, focusing on crude selection, refinery processing, supply sourcing, and logistics management.
This is a consultant assignment, where you will be employed at Academic Work and work as a consultant at Nynas full-time. The ambition is for the collaboration to be long-term. Read more about what it means to be a consultant here.
You are offered
• A challenging and unique opportunity to influence Nynas' strategic planning. You will work in a dynamic environment, alongside dedicated colleagues worldwide
• An exceptional entry point to Nynas, allowing you to expand your expertise and knowledge about Nynas and within supply chain management
Work tasks
• Prepare and communicate the Nynas Group's monthly Oil Flow Plan (OFP)
• Present the Groups' material balance for the Budget, Insurance cases, and long-term plans
• Manage 3rd party financial agreements
• Undertake projects and case studies to evaluate the economic benefits of business scenarios
• Present follow-ups and optimization potentials in the Management review meeting
• Utilize and develop optimization tools (GRTMPS) and other valuation models
• MSc in logistics, economics, engineering, or chemical engineering
• Communicate fluently in English in both speech and writing as daily documentation and communication is in English
• Experience in database software applications
• Excellent analytical skills, proficiency in handling data and numbers
• Is a Swedish citizen or has a valid work permit, and has the opportunity to start immediately
• A few years of relevant work experience within a relevant field is seen as a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are seeking a self-motivated, creative, driven, and curious individual who can work effectively in teams and individually. The successful candidate will have a passion for problem-solving, strong attention to detail, and the ability to prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
