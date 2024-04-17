CtrlPrint are seeking a Sales Operation Manager within Salesforce!
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. In 2023 they were named a Gasell company by Dagens Industri and they have established a position on Breakit:s list of successful SaaS companies in Sweden. They are now seeking a Sales Operations Manager with experience from the Salesforce platform. So if you thrive on optimizing processes and maximizing efficiency to support a high-performing sales team, we have an exciting opportunity for you!
CtrlPrint are an inclusive, respectful and inspired company where everyone plays a key part to their success. They are sincere and transparent and always willing to learn and develop to stay competitive, and are a successful company on a strong profitable growth trajectory.
As a Sales Operations Manager, you'll be instrumental in optimizing our sales processes, driving operational efficiency, and enabling our sales team to achieve peak performance. You'll collaborate closely with sales leadership, finance, marketing, and other cross-functional teams to implement strategies, tools, and systems that support our revenue goals and enhance the overall sales experience for our customers.
You are offered
• A flexible work life where they embrace the mix of working digitally and from the office
• A great opportunity to grow your skill set
• A fixed employment lasting 12 months with the intention of being directly employed by CtrlPrint at the end of the employment period.
Work tasks
• Manage and optimize sales technology stack, including CRM systems (Salesforce), sales automation tools, and reporting dashboards.
• Lead CRM training and enablement initiatives to equip the sales team with the knowledge, skills, and resources needed to succeed
• Keep CtrlPrint updateded within the latest from Salesforce
• Review existing connections and integrations between the internal systems
• Obtain an overview of the systems and where it is possible to streamline or automate. Bot in Salesforce and in other internal systems
• Someone experienced in sales operations, business analysis, or related roles within the SaaS industry.
• Someone experienced with CRM systems (e.g., Salesforce), sales automation tools, and business intelligence platforms.
• Someone with previous experience from Jira, Confluence or Atlassian.
• Someone fluent in english, both in speach and in writing.
Knowledge can be gained through education, experience or self-taught.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Excellent communication, collaboration, and leadership skills
• Demonstrated ability to drive results in a fast-paced, high-growth environment while managing multiple priorities.
• Strategic thinker with a detail-oriented mindset and a passion for driving continuous improvement.
• Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret complex data and generate actionable insights.
CtrlPrint is an international, fast growing SaaS company building the market leading collaboration platform for corporate reporting projects. Our headquarters is located in Stockholm, and we have local offices in London, Helsinki and Australia and support customers globally. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
