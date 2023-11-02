Copywriter to Samsung
2023-11-02
Would you like to be a part of a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry with many opportunities to grow and develop? Samsung is looking for their next Copywriter, maybe that is you?
OM TJÄNSTEN
Samsung is a highly dynamic company in a fast moving industry, so there are many opportunities to grow and develop! In order to enjoy working at Samsung you must be a doer and a person who appreciate tempo, change and take own initiatives. You need to be open to new ideas and new ways of thinking. No day is like the other at Samsung, and we want you to be curious, to see the opportunity in fast and sometimes unexpected changes.
We are looking for a skilled and imaginative Copywriter to become a part of Samsungs team. This role will directly report to the Marketing Communications Manager and involve close collaboration with fellow copywriters, designers, and internal marketing and eCommerce team members. The teams shared goal is to develop and produce outstanding, business-to-consumer (B2C) eCommerce and marketing content that adheres to our branding directives and surpasses the highest benchmarks set by the industry.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Write clear, attractive marketing, eCommerce and social media copy in distinct tone and style
• Interpret copywriting briefs, branding guidelines, and product information copy decks to understand project requirements and become a champion of Electronic products across all categories
• Research product information, pricing, and offer information as needed to complete assignments
• Collaborate with marketing, designers, developers, category managers, content authors, and other professionals on large- and small-scale marketing and eCommerce projects (e.g. email campaigns, social media posts, affiliate ads and net new landing pages)
• Edit and proofread copy as needed produced by other internal and external teams
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Proven experience (2+ years) as a copywriter or related role, with expertise in marketing, content management, promotional and UX writing
• Passion and dedication for a cohesive and well-articulated customer experience journey
• A portfolio that demonstrates a strong skill set across a wide range of deliverables
• Knowledge of online and eCommerce content strategy and creation
• Fluent in Swedish and English is a must
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from Nordic matrix organization
• Industry knowledge
To succeed in this role, the ideal candidate must possess strong research skills, enabling them to delve deeply into various subjects to produce well-informed and compelling content. Additionally, a quick, creative mind and a collaborative spirit are highly valued, as successful collaboration and the ability to brainstorm ideas with others are vital to excel in this position. Excellent time-management and organizational skills are crucial to effectively manage multiple projects simultaneously. Moreover, the ability to perform exceptionally well under tight deadlines in an extremely dynamic and fast-paced work environment is paramount for achieving success in this role.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Samsung Nordics is a multicultural company and we are a team with people from all over the world. This is one of our greatest strengths since it makes us a team with very varied knowledge and experiences. Despite our differences, we all have one thing in common - and that is our pursuit for innovation. We work to address some of the issues that society faces in the Nordics, and we believe that our innovative technology can be a force of good helping us with this. Ersättning
