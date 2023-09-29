Copywriter & Graphic Designer With A Focus On Social Media For Glas
2023-09-29
GLAS is looking for a Creative Copywriter & Graphic Designer with a Focus on Social Media
GLAS is seeking a talented and trend-conscious Creative Copywriter & Graphic Designer with a Focus on Social Media to join our dynamic team. As a key player, you will be responsible for shaping our brand's identity across various platforms, including social media, website, newsletters, press releases, and print materials. Your role will involve creating engaging and tailored content, managing social media presence, and designing graphic materials for both digital and print platforms.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Create compelling and customized texts for various platforms, ensuring alignment with brand identity.
• Collaborate to execute the marketing plan across digital platforms, optimizing content for different channels.
• Design graphic materials for digital and print platforms, including the website, social media, and store materials.
• Optimize and manage social media platforms, setting goals, strategies, and conducting daily operations and analysis.
• Create internal and external briefs/orders for visual materials for social media.
• Conduct research and interviews to create engaging and informative content.
• Analyze trends across diverse social media landscapes, staying ahead of emerging platforms and trends.
Your Profile:
To shine as a in this roll, you've got a strong track record of working wonders with editing tools, especially Photoshop. Motion and still imagery are your playgrounds, and you can seamlessly edit videos and images. Your dynamic content creations have made waves on social channels, and your portfolio speaks for itself.
As a self-driven multitasker, you should effortlessly navigate between platforms, infusing the brand essence and tone into your text and copy creations. You don't just write; you craft narratives that perfectly align with our brand's identity.
Requirements:
• Strong copywriting skills with an understanding of optimizing text for different platforms.
• Interest in and understanding of SEO strategies.
• Passion for exploring new ideas and continuous learning.
• Minimum of 2+ years of experience in graphic design for both printed and digital materials.
• Proficiency in programs such as InDesign, Photoshop, After Effects, or equivalent.
• Attention to detail and the ability to see the big picture.
• Effective and structured work style with the ability to meet deadlines.
• Driven, curious, analytical, and strategic thinker.
If you're ready to immerse yourself in a creative and innovative environment and have the expertise to shape our brand's identity across various platforms, we invite you to apply. Be a part of our journey at GLAS and help us create waves in the world of content creation.
What we offer:
We offer you to work together with a wonderful group of nice colleagues to both teach and learn from. You will have great opportunities for personal development in several areas. In your role you will have great opportunities to influence, decide, and implement various activities to create growth and increase engagement. and increase our brand awareness. We are passionate about doing things with our heart, thinking long-term, and letting our curiosity and values lead the way.
Join us!
In this recruitment we collaborate with Recruitment Agency MTRecruit AB. If you have any questions, please contact Recruitment Consultant Sanaz Fritz , Sanaz@mtrecruit.se
.
We look forward to seeing examples of your previous work. Please attach your portfolio to your application.
About GLAS
GLAS is a Scandinavian lifestyle brand of fashionable, high-quality handmade reading glasses with an outstanding price/quality-ratio.
To ensure high quality and at the same time keep prices down, we work directly with the producers. The frames are made from natural ingredients.
We want to remind you to find beauty in everyday essentials and therefore live a more harmonious and happy life. It starts with your reading glasses and hopefully you adapt to this way of living and suddenly realize you have a beautiful forest twenty minutes from where you live. You don't necessarily need that house in Miami to be fulfilled. Enhance Everyday Beauty. Ersättning
