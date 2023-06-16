Coordinator Global Production Structure
2023-06-16
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions as well as a key player in the TRATON group. Join our team in the central back-office within Logistics, being part of the coordination of this journey with the whole supply chain in mind.
Coordinator Global Production Structure
The Global Production Structure team has an important role connected to strategic decisions within Scania. For instance securing Global Long Term Capacity, coordinating Market Allocation, Global Production Structure set up, Volumes for product development projects, Cross Brand Strategic Volumes exchange and Product Introduction coordination within Logistics. The Global Production Structure team acts in the interface between Production, Logistics, R&D and Purchasing, as well as with Sales & Marketing and Finance.
The department, Global Supply Chain Management, has operational and strategic responsibilities within several of Scania 's main processes and strategic focus areas. As Scania is in the transformation together with the other TRATON brands to more joint processes, the department has a central role in setting the common processes.
The position
As the scope for the department is growing we are now looking for You that want to join us in the role as Coordinator Global Production Structure. You will be the main responsible for one of our processes as well as joining the team in the strategic capacity planning work, connected to long term volume planning and preparing the global production setup.
Our processes have different scope, and some include more coordinative work while others are more operative and connected to maintaining systems.
As Coordinator you are responsible for our operational deliveries as well as development work of your process.
Your profile
You have an academic degree or similar knowledge gained from working experience. Experience and Knowledge of processes currently executed by the area is seen as an advantage. You are fluent in the English language both written and spoken. Knowledge in Swedish is an advantage but not required.
We believe you have an analytical ability to solve problems without losing sight of long-term strategies. You have a strong drive, excellent communication skills, are flexible and, solution oriented. You are focused on common goals, create good relationships with different stakeholders involved in the processes at Scania and TRATON, providing a collaborative environment. You are comfortable in situations that are not clear, and find motivation on untangling them and forming the way forward, finding solutions that are the best from a Global perspective.
We offer a truly developing and fun position in an international and multi-brand environment.
Contact information
Heléne Ernow Rydahl, manager Global Production Structure, 070-087 77 99 helene.ernow.rydahl@scania.com
Application
Please send your CV, cover letter and copies of grades via scania.com no later than June 30th 2023, a background check might be conducted for this position
