Controls & Automation Engineer
Isar Aerospace Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Kiruna Visa alla elektronikjobb i Kiruna
2025-07-09
, Gällivare
, Jokkmokk
, Pajala
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Isar Aerospace Sweden AB i Kiruna
Mission Brief
You will maintain, troubleshoot and upgrade the control system of the Isar rocket engine test facility near Kiruna (Sweden). You will assume technical responsibility for both software and hardware elements of the control system. There will be close collaboration with the Isar Munich control systems team for work on both this facility, and other future projects.
You will be involved in day-to-day test operations, and will work alongside Propulsion Test Engineers to operate the facility. It is expected that there will be a close connection to the other test engineers, and development of a deep understanding of facility systems and requirements.
Your Role in Our Space Mission:
Develop PLC software for existing and future control systems in Kiruna
Design PLC hardware setups and PLC-related networks
Perform risk analyses and design safety-critical electrical systems
Commission control systems and maintain/upgrade them
Be responsible for hardware and software related topics on site
Perform rocket engine tests as part of the local test engineering and operations team
Qualification Checklist
Either a degree in electrical engineering, automation technology, or similar, or a certified engineer in automation technology
2+ years of experience in automation and PLC technology
Fluent in English
Experience in the field of PLC programming (soft-PLC) and commissioning preferably using Beckhoff TwinCAT 3 or CODESYS based systems
Experience in giving technical support and troubleshooting in the field and remotely
Knowledge about fieldbus systems
Basic understanding of electrical schematics
Bonus Skills
Knowledge of sensors/sensor signals and test equipment
Experience designing and building PLC systems to EU and international standards, preferably with Beckhoff controllers
Experience with functional safety system design and implementation
Benefits
Employee Participation Program: Share in our success through our virtual company share program
25 days of vacation: Enjoy the days off to relax and recharge
Subsidised lunch: Stay energised with delicious, subsidised lunches every day
Sport Clubs membership: Stay fit with our allowance for wellness activities
Individual learning allowance: Grow your skills with an individual learning budget granted after the probation period
Relocation help: we offer temporary housing accommodation in Kiruna to support you during your transition period until you secure your own residence
And Much More! Discover additional perks and benefits when you join our team
Who we are
We are Isar Aerospace and we are at the forefront of New Space building a modern space business to enable faster, better and cheaper access to space.
Our mission is to help democratise space and use it for good in order to improve life on Earth now and for the future generations.
We are a fast-growing company aiming to provide sustainable and environmentally friendly launch solutions for small and medium-sized satellites and constellations into Low Earth Orbit. The company is privately funded by world-leading technology investors with strong commitment and support and our team is made of driven and talented people with a real passion for space innovation.
We're making rockets in a way that hasn't been done before disrupting a traditional industry. If you are up for the challenge, want to work on cutting-edge projects and be part of a team changing the world for better, come, join us and launch your career!
Want to find out more about us?
Visit www.isaraerospace.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Position". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Isar Aerospace Sweden AB
(org.nr 559305-8554), http://www.isaraerospace.com
Esrange Space Center (visa karta
)
981 91 JUKKASJÄRVI Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Esrange Jobbnummer
9423383