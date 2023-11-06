Controller, H&M Logistics
2023-11-06
Job Description
Are you ready to take your next step within H&M Group and do you want to make a difference within Logistics Controlling & Analytics? Do you have a passion for steering the direction through data and analytics? Are you a team player ready to join a diverse Controlling & Analytics team that will accelerate your own experience? The Logistics team within H&M Group is now looking for a Controller to take on this exciting challenge. Are you the one?
Your responsibilities
As a Business Controller you will be working at the forefront of the Logistics journey towards becoming a data driven organization, guiding the company developing value, finding reporting tools and process whilst supporting Regional teams to achieve set KPIs. Our ideal candidate is an inquisitive, self-driven team player who has a keen interest in enabling value through data.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
Consolidate financial, operational and sustainability results for Logistics
Guide definition of targets and monitor total logistics performance against a variety of benchmarks, including budgets and forecasts, to provide the best input for decision making
Provide regular reporting to provide transparency for multiple stakeholders to monitor key logistics KPIS (across cost, service, and sustainability performance)
Prioritize and drive development of relevant dashboards and reports for decision making
Monitor overall consistency and quality of the controlling toolbox to support all users
Drive projects and processes relevant to controlling
Act as a key resource to find the value through a holistic view of our operations
Qualifications
To be successful in this role we see that you have:
At least 2 years' experience as Business Controller, Business Analyst or similar role
Knowledge and understanding of how to collaborate across multiple functions and with Regional counterparts
Strong problem solving and analytical mindset
Experience working in an operationally driven or strategic environment
Courage and confidence to drive and take decisions affecting logistics
Ability to coach colleagues and lead indirectly to achieve required performance levels
Excellent command of MS Office pack and in particular Excel
Capability to stay calm and true to yourself even under great stress or high pressure
Fluent in English with strong communication and presentation skills
As a person we believe that you are an open minded, flexible and a communicative team player full of drive and optimism. You believe in collaboration and thrive in a constantly changing environment. You are curious by nature and triggered by the challenge of a complex problem. You have a self-driven personality with a strong sense of responsibility and have a genuine interest in creating business value out of data. You are actively seeking the opportunities to develop your knowledge and capabilities with the courage to try and test new ideas and solutions.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position, starting as soon as possible and is based in our Head Offices in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV in English (no cover letter) latest the 17th of November. Due to GDPR we only accept applications through our career page.
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB
(org.nr 556042-7220)
Årstaängsvägen 19 (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM
Ekonomiavdelningen Jobbnummer
8241114