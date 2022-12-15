Controller
2022-12-15
Would you like to be part of the development of the largest circular supply chain in Europe and the second largest European producer of recycled steel?
CELSA Nordic is now looking for a highly motivated Controller with a strong financial understanding and a commercial mindset to join our team. The main mission is to develop and implement accounting policies, programmes, and systems to control the organisation's financial assets and provide complete and accurate financial information and records.
CELSA Nordic Group is CELSA's business unit which operating in Nordics. The CELSA Nordic Group is formed by CELSA Armeringsstål, which includes a steel plant and a roling mill, and CELSA Steel Services, formed by four different units that develop manufactured products located in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway.
We offer
Celsa Nordic offers you a business-critical and developing controller role, where improvement work, focus on results and an ability to analyze business are highly valued. There will be great resources within the Nordic group for helping you forward and support you. We also offer an opportunity to work in a large, high-performing international company, in a Nordic unit with high speed, and where business travel may occur.
The position will be based in Upplands Vasby (Headquarters of CELSA Nordic )
Main accountabilities
You will belong to a key function with a primary focus on collect, examine, analyze, and verify information and economically indicators so that management has accurate and timely information for strategic and operational decisions. You will prepare and verify data needed during monthly closing process about costs, production, stock and sales.
Main Activities
-Daily monitoring of the production, shipping, sale, purchase and stocks.
-Prepare the organization's reports and present findings and recommendations to the top executive group. Reports may include revenues, costs, prices, investments, profits, market trends and exchange rates.
-Analyze actual versus planned costs and prepare reports of variances.
-Prepare and send monthly and yearly statistic reports for external institutions.
-Prepare reports in accordance with managers and/or Board needs.
-Follow established procedures and guidelines to accurately maintain the organization's reporting standards.
• Prepare Closing Agenda according to Group guidelines and deadline.
-Analyze operating costs and prepare monitoring reports.
-Prepare material movements reports.
-Control correctness of accounting entries
• Create and update the procedures and instructions.
-Analyze correctness of SAP and BW data, introduce improvements to the SAP system and other applications in collaboration with the IT Department.
- Develop standards of quality and efficiency, in terms of TQM projects.
Personal characteristics
As a person, you need to be a strategic thinker, with an analytical and high problemsolving ability. You are naturally self-motivating and self-driven, and your sense of structure and orderliness will be necessary in this role. You should have good collaborative and interpersonal skills, but also be comfortable with working independently periodically.
Knowledge and experience
• Bachelor in Business, Economy, Finance
• Projects Management
• Used to work with SAP will be an advantage
• MS Office
When?
Selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis, therefor the position may be filled before the last application date. Starting date is to be decided by agreement.
Apply via this link: https://career2.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=19682&company=CelsaGroup
Questions about the position:
David Smith: 070-508 52 66, Financial Manager
