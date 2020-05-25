Control System Engineer - Candela Speed Boat AB - Byggjobb i Lidingö

Candela Speed Boat AB / Byggjobb / Lidingö2020-05-25Candela Speed Boat is leading the transformation towards electric boating. By combining hydrofoils with carbon composites and an all-electric drive train, we reach a speed and range on par with combustion engine boats. Add to that an almost silent ride and unmatched smoothness in high waves. That has been achieved by combining the most advanced concepts of material science, hydrodynamics and system control theory.It's now time to expand the Research & Development team with another Control System Engineer with focus on software development.All software is done in-house. The main software components are the flight controller, UI and app. The flight controller consists of a microcontroller running a RTOS and the software is written in C.The UI is running on a custom Linux platform and is written in Python with C bindings for graphical instructions and other low-level routines. The UI is connected to the internet via a GSM module and is communicating with the rest of the system via CAN-Bus.The app backend is running in Python and the frontend is written in vanilla Javascript, HTML, CSS etc.All components of the software can be updated OTA including the flight controller allowing us to push new features to all existing boats remotely.It is expected that the candidate has practical experience with most of the above programming language and technologies. And to be a good match for our team we believe that you have a genuine interest for- and competence within advanced dynamic modeling, software, electronics and embedded systems. You need to have experience and skills in programming (C, C++ and Python), embedded systems and from working with Linux/Unix and Git. Experience with CAN-Bus, web development and hydraulics systems is a bonus.The role includes:Embedded development for a RTOS environmentDesigning and implementing observer and controllersInterfacing with a wide-range of sensors (IMU, GPS, ultrasonic etc)Linux/Unix developmentDesigning electrical circuitsDebugging software and hardware issuesMaintaining existing codebase and hardwareWe believe that a suitable candidate has a Masters' degree in (preferable Electrical or Software) Engineering and at least 2-3 years of experience from working with control systems and programming, both in theory and in practice. You should have personal interests and experiences from practical experiments with computers, drones, rockets, robots or similar.To succeed in the role it is important that you have proven analytical skills, is comfortable in working independently, is accountable and hard working.As team we love and are 100% focused on what we do but are at the same time conscious about finding an acceptable balance with our lives outside Candela. And being good to each other is key - work is hard but should be fun. Candela is a great place to work. And an insanely cool product.This is a full time position at our Headquarter and production facility in Gåshaga, Lidingö. Working language is English, if you also know Swedish it will be a benefit for yourself, but it is not a prerequisite for the role.Applications are handled continuously, we look forward to hear from you!Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2020-05-25Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2020-11-11Candela Speed Boat AB5239002