Control Engineer
2024-03-14
We are looking for an ambitious and motivated professional with relevant experience in control engineering to join our Stockholm office. Together with our System & Analysis Team the control engineer is responsible for Wave Energy Converter active control development as part of the Systems and Analysis team. The control engineer will work on the application of machine learning techniques and systematic analysis of data. Knowledge of Matlab and/or Simulink preferred but not required.
Responsibilities
• System function owner
• Develop, validate, and maintain simulation and control models
• Contribute to control system improvements
• Design and implementation of estimation and prediction strategies used in system control
• Run, analyze, and report simulation campaigns
• Support condition monitoring activities
• Support pilot installations in the field
Skills and qualifications
You may have a B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in engineering, physics, mathematics, or related disciplines. You have relevant experience in Python, machine learning, and control engineering. You bring at least 1-3 years of related experience in a fast-paced environment. Experience/interest in innovative technologies and the renewable energy markets is meriting. We value strong communication skills and the ability to work in a small agile team. You are highly proficient in business English.
As a person:
• You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
• You are self-motivated and love to optimise your time
• You always search for the most sustainable solutions to difficult problems
• You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
• You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
• You see your tasks through to completion
• You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
You are data driven and strive to always back your points with a solid research
