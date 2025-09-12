Contracts and Projects Support
2025-09-12
Saab is a place where teamwork makes things fly. Literally. Join us and experience our supportive and friendly workplace.
Your Role
In this role you will have a variety of tasks and duties supporting the whole department including line managers and project managers within the Contracts and Projects Department. Your main responsibility will be supporting project and portfolio planning using the Antura system, including quality reviews, resource planning, cost follow-up, and risk management.
Additionally, you will act as an Antura Super User, maintaining extensive contacts across the organization and providing support for related issues. You will also assist the department with creating and monitoring project performance reports using KPIs, as well as supporting the Avionics PU resource loading and resource review meetings.
Depending on your background, you may contribute to strategic analyses, project-specific tasks, training, and best practice identification for our business support systems.
Your Profile
This opportunity requires a highly engaged, motivated, and driven team player with strong interpersonal skills. You are accustomed to taking initiative and can work independently to complete your tasks. You have a keen interest in the project management discipline, an eagerness to learn new systems, and a strong service focus that drives you to support and collaborate effectively with others.
A Bachelor's or Master's degree, preferably in a technical field, is required, along with extensive knowledge of Antura and a few years of relevant experience.
It's perceived as a bonus if you have:
* Experience in project management
* Experience from the manufacturing industry
* Knowledge of Qlik, Agresso and Microsoft Project tools
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Kindly observe that this is an ongoing recruitment process and that the position might be filled before the closing date of the advertisement.
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 26 100 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here.
Saab Product Unit Avionics (PU Avionics) develops and manufactures qualified electronics, mechanics and software for various aircraft and helicopter applications. PU Avionics forms part of Business Unit Fighter Core Capabilities in the Surveillance Business Area of Saab. We are seeing a growing interest in our products worldwide and need to increase our project management capacity.
Our task within PU Avionics domain is to give the Aerospace Industry the systems they need to meet the challenges of safe, secure, sustainable and efficient aviation. We develop safety critical aircraft and avionics systems such as computers, actuation systems, safety and awareness systems and fiber optic sensor systems for demanding environments for military and civil aircraft, helicopters and UAVs. Ersättning
