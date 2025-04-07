Contract Manager Core Technologies
Are you an engineer or lawyer with a passion for technology and a knack for navigating complex contractual landscapes? We are seeking a Contract Manager to join our dynamic team. This role is perfect for someone who thrives at the intersection of engineering and law and is eager to drive contractual negotiations for technology intake at Axis R&D.
Who is your future team?
Core Technologies within Axis R&D is an organization that drives, innovates, and provides key technologies to Axis future products and solutions. We develop inhouse technologies as well as technologies in collaboration with external parties. Several of Core Technologies' areas come close to legal aspects as well as contracts of various kind. We are therefore looking for a Contract Mananger to further strengthen us.
What you'll do here?
An essential element of our technology development work are relations and cooperation with external parties, and these are regulated by different laws, contracts and agreements. As Contract Manager you will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of contracts with external parties. You will play a pivotal role in guiding our internal teams through the legal and commercial complexities of tech-intake negotiations. and for having a solid legal understanding and overview of the areas of our concern. You will with your knowledge guide us around contractual matters, and will Working iwork iIn close collaboration with other Contract Managers as well as Axis Legal Department you will contribute to the development and implementation of negotiation strategies, identifying key objectives, potential risks, and mitigation strategies.
Your key responsibilities will include:
* To drive the entire technology intake process from start to execution, including the creation and maintenance of the respective contracts.
* To analyze and mitigate risks associated with highly technical transactions.
* To analyze contract requirements, terms and conditions and prepare material for internal assessments in coordination and collaboration with engineering and legal teams.
* To be our main external interface for contractual matters and participate in meetings and negotiations with suppliers and cooperation partners.
* To manage our portfolio of existing contracts ensuring duly execution, consistency and compliance.
Who are you?
We are looking for an analytical and structured person who thrives at the crossroads of engineering and law.
Your main qualifications are:
* Master's degree in electrical engineering, computer science, Law or other relevant area.
* Genuine interest and proven experience in technology intake and technology contractual negotiations.
* Ability to work collaboratively across multidisciplinary teams.
* Strong project management skills and the ability to handle multiple priorities.
* Understanding of intellectual property laws and technology trends.
* A special interest in AI-technology is a plus.
We believe that you are a driven and goal-oriented individual with very good communication and people skills. You are a fast learner and easily familiarize yourself with complex technologies from many different areas.
What Axis has to offer
You will work with new technologies and build the foundation for future products in cooperation with highly skilled and supportive colleagues. You have a great chance for development in an organization that values creativity and promotes individual growth. Axis treats its employees with great trust and freedom, allowing you to find the best way forward for you and your tasks. We welcome your application and look forward to the possibility of you joining us!
Ready to Act?
In case of questions, please reach out to recruiting manager Jesper Lindström, Director Core Technologies, at +46 46 272 18 00.
We continuously review applications so do not hesitate and send in your application today!
