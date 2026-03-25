Contract change driver
Professional Galaxy AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-03-25
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Järfälla
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Build the Future of Technology with Professional Galaxy AB
Join a network of talented engineers, developers, cloud specialists, and AI innovators working on impactful projects across Sweden and Europe. At Professional Galaxy AB, we connect top tech talent with companies driving digital transformation in areas like cloud computing, software engineering, data, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence.
Explore exciting opportunities and grow your career while working with cutting-edge technologies and forward-thinking teams.
We are looking for a Contract change driver to handle all contract changes within a specific project and to secure full implementation in all sub-projects.
Duties and responsibilities: * Contract management: Responsible to make sure that all changes are implemented within the project and following up on status. * Communication: Act as a link to engage all sub-projects to ensure that all contract changes are fully taken care of including dependencies between the sub-projects. * Documentation: Create and maintain documentation for all contract changes, including change logs and status of implementation. * Reporting: Prepare and present regular reports on contract changes to project management and other relevant parties.
Requirements: * Experience: 3-7 years as project manager. * Skills: Excellent communication and teamwork skills. Strong drive and ability to stay on track until changes are implemented. Accurate and very structured as a person. * Languages: Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Advantageous: * Technical background as a system engineer or similar.
Full-time on-site. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
Offer due date: 2026-04-03
Duration: 2026-05-04 - 2027-04-30
Are you the right person for the assignment or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications must be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7462358-1913640". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Stockholms Centralstation (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Bhavana Repal bhavana.repal@progalaxy.se 0723263303 Jobbnummer
9819681