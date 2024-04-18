Contract Administrator to Skellefteå!
2024-04-18
Academic Work is looking for a Contracts Administrator for an exciting assignment with our client in Skellefteå. We are looking for you with a BSc/MSc in Quantity Surveying, Engineering Construction Management or equivalent and relevant experience, ideally within a self-perform or EPC/ EPCm environment. In this role, you have the opportunity to become part of an innovative company that works to create green energy. Does this sound interesting? Apply today, we work with continuous selection!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As the Contracts Administrator within the CAM (common area maintenance) business, you will be part of the CAM Program delivery team. Providing oversight, guidance, and management to construction contractors. Ensuring the interests are protected both financially, reputationally, and professionally. You will be responsible for the successful management for your allocated scope working with other members of the Program team to deliver your contracts efficiently, effectively and in line with the project schedule.
As a consultant for Academic Work, you are offered great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future. Read more about our consulting offer.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Monitoring, management, formation and administration of the construction contracts. This includes contract formation and contract administrative support during the construction phase.
• Work with and receive interest alignment and support from the US1 project team during bid development. tender, evaluation and award phases in order to obtain approvals to award from the Northvolt Sourcing Council. This includes all necessary internal stakeholder management within the project, the CAM business and within Northvolt's wider purchasing community.
• Create new projects in collaboration with a project team to provide the contract can be administered according to the contract deliverables and requirements. Ensure that the necessary work processes are in place for the contract to be executed as planned.
• Support the project team with management of changes, change orders and variations; and that management that these can motivate.
• Attendance at monthly contractor meetings as Northvolt's representative.
• Review and approval of all documentation requiring a Northvolt signature in accordance with the delegation of authority.
• Participate in Risk & Contingency management and mitigation of potential claims during construction.
• Monitoring and evaluating the performance of contractors and consultants.
• Complete contracts in line with accepted practice and Northvolt's requirements.
• Proactive approach with the contractors to avoid construction claims and management of claims if they arise.
• Ensure that Northvolt's values of safety performance are understood and respected.
• Maintain strong professional working relationships with all stakeholders and to protect Northvolt's image and reputation
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
Qualifications/education/experience
• BSc/MSc in Quantity Surveying, Engineering, Construction Management or equivalent
• You live or intend to move to skellefteå as the assignment cannot be carried out remotely
• Solid technical experience in all aspects of cost management, planning, estimating, pre and post-contract management and settlement of final accounts.
• Relevant experience, ideally within a self-perform or EPC/ EPCm environment.
• A background in small to medium sized industrial projects, exposure to oil & gas, mining, chemical and mineral processing would be desirable.
• International experience and a proven ability to work successfully within a multi-cultural environment.
• Excellent communication & presentation skills.
• Analytical skills.
• Proficient in MS office suite as a minimum and familiarity with contract management systems.
• Passion and enthusiasm for project Execution, Construction and Commercials.
Specific Skills/Abilities
• Excellent English written and oral skills. Swedish language skills are desirable.
• Strong coordination, communication and influencing skills.
• Commercial and contract exposures, using standard construction contract templates. Experience in Swedish contract templates would be a plus.
• Highly organized, collaborative, energetic and results driven.
• Desire to learn and develop.
• Pro-active, passionate & purpose driven.
