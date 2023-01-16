Continental Material Planner
Do you want to work in an international environment with a challenging and exciting job? Do you enjoy negotiations and working towards meeting targets? Does collaborating with your team or colleagues on the other side of the globe drive you towards success? This is an excellent opportunity to build a broad international network both internally and externally.
Our customer is now looking for a continental material planner to join their team working in a multinational organization. They are responsible for the planned distribution of aftermarket products, from supplier to dealer. The teams ' job is to design, handle and optimize the supply chain for the whole value chain of the future. They make sure that material is transported to the production facilities, that packaging is available, and that management of the supply chain ensures the availability of material everywhere in the world.
What are your responsibilities?
* Parts availability at central warehouses
* Supplier delivery performance
* Backorder recovery
* Supplier development
* Escalation of suppliers
* Responsible for executing and actively participate in improving the material planning process for the customer
To flourish in this job we hope that you take on challenges with a positive mindset and take responsibility for your customers. You will need excellent communication and collaboration skills. We believe that you should always strive to expand your knowledge and want to do it in this role with a curiosity and interest that drive you forward.
What skills do you need?
* University degree or working experience within Logistics/Supply Chain
* Good knowledge in the complete supply chain from Customer to Supplier
* Experience in stock management systems, SAP preferred.
* Problem Solving Methodology experience
* Skilled in data analytics
* Experience or interest in learning coding using Python, R, SQL, java
* Experience or strong curiosity for BI tools (Qlikview & Power BI)
* Strong written and verbal communication skills
* Good negotiation skills
* English, fluently spoken and written. Additional languages are considered as a merit
* Action driven and efficient with a great personal drive.
* You are not afraid to pick up the phone and challenge suppliers and other stakeholders and like to work towards set targets in an international environment.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity, apply as soon as possible. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact me at tobias.lindgren@modis.se
