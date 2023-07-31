Contact Reduction Manager to Customer Support
2023-07-31
You? You have previous experience in a customer support or similar role, demonstrating a strong understanding of customer support processes and best practices. You have experience in efficiently analyzing user and customer inquiries, identifying root causes and implementing solutions to reduce pain points.
Role? As a Contact Reduction Manager in our Customer Support Development team, you will play an important role in transforming customer support data into seamless user journeys and minimizing customer inquiries.
Location? We embrace a hybrid work approach and invite you to join us in our office in Stockholm. This allows for collaboration and meaningful connections with our talented team.
Company? You're about to dive into our Nordic Marketplaces Business represented by our well-known brands Bilbasen, Blocket, DBA, FINN, Oikotie, Rakentaja & Tori targeting millions of monthly buyers and sellers across the Nordics. By pulling our forces together, we are on our way to transform into a next generation marketplace.
Why us? This opportunity offers a unique chance to join us at the start of our ambitious journey, where you can make a profound impact on each of our Nordic Marketplace brands. By joining our team, you will contribute to fostering an insight-driven culture and developing seamless user journeys.
Interested to know more? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
- You are familiar with customer support software and tools, including ticketing systems and knowledge base platforms
- You are data driven, have an analytical mindset and are passionate about driving results through effective measures
- Your strong communication skills enable you to effectively present challenges and opportunities to stakeholders, driving meaningful results
- You are a curious self-starter who shares our passion to constantly develop ourselves
- You bring people together by collaborating proactively and cross functional
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
As a Contact Reduction Manager in the Customer Support Development team you are responsible for:
- Enabling high quality root cause logging of all user and customer inquiries
- Prioritization and action plans for reducing user and customer pain points
- Owning contact grade KPI dialogues with Product and Tech teams
- Identifying opportunities for self-service
- Monitoring and development of Help pages
Even though our marketplaces are designed with user-friendliness in mind, we acknowledge that users frequently encounter pain points and frequently need to reach out to customer support during their experiences on our platforms.
As a part of this role, you will have the opportunity to analyze and identify the underlying causes of user and customer inquiries. By understanding these pain points, you can develop effective action plans and prioritize initiatives to reduce user contacts. This includes streamlining processes, improving self-service options, and optimizing our help pages to empower users to find the information they need themselves.
In this role, you will take a part of a Nordic team, where you will get the opportunity to develop and improve the user journeys across our beloved brands in the Nordics:
- FINN.no in Norway
- Blocket in Sweden
- Tori, Oikotie and Rakentaja in Finland
- Den Blå Avis and Bilbasen in Denmark
The Customer Support Development team consists of 3 team members today, located in Oslo and Stockholm. You will also work closely with all of our Customer Support teams located in the Nordics: Helsinki, Aarhus, Stockholm and Oslo.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
If you are looking for a workplace and the role in which you could share your knowledge and expertise, learn and grow, get inspired, be yourself, and feel good, let us hear from you! We're eagerly waiting for you to turn yourself in by 21st of August.
Recruiting process will start after the application deadline 21st of August and response on applications will be sent out after deadline. For questions please reach out to your future manager Victoria Steen, Head of Customer Support Development, victoria.steen@schibsted.com
About Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces
Bilbasen, Blocket, DBA, FINN, Oikotie, Rakentaja & Tori. Did you spot any familiar names? Then you already know a bit about Schibsted Nordic Marketplaces! We pulled our strengths together in January 2023 and are now collaborating tightly at the Nordic level to innovate further our marketplaces user friendliness in mind to empower millions of people interacting with us in their daily lives. There are 1400 of us across the Nordics and we're lucky to work with colleagues who share the passion for their work, are friendly and caring. Our community embraces curiosity, teamwork, a problem-solving mindset, and continuous learning.
The Blocket journey began in Skåne 1996 - since then the concept of Blocket has been exported to over 40 other countries. Today, Blocket, which is owned by the media group Schibsted, is Sweden's largest online marketplace. There are approximately 600 000 items, vehicles, jobs and housing being advertised and discovered by its 5 million visitors every week. The value for all advertisements in 2018 amounted to SEK 714 billion - equal to 15 percent of Sweden's GDP. Thanks to second-hand trading at Blocket, 0.8 million tonnes of greenhouse gases can be avoided every year. The output being equivalent to if Stockholm's city roads stood empty for about a year. Blocket has approximately 240 colleagues and the office is located in central Stockholm. Together, we are passionate about second-hand trading, the environment and the continued growth of Blocket - one of Sweden's largest sites. We are proud environmental heroes and enjoy working together. Read more on our career page. Ersättning
