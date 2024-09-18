Consumer & Supply Quality manager
As the Consumer & Supply Quality Manager, you will be responsible for facilitating collaboration across all product categories within the area.
This collaboration involves engaging with customers, factories, third-party manufacturers, central functions, and EMs. Your main duties include ensuring the implementation of quality processes, compliance, and performance standards throughout the supply chain. The overarching goal is to consistently improve product and service quality for consumers and customers by enhancing the Quality capabilities and awareness of EMs.
In this role, you will work as part of the Quality team, holding full accountability for the entire Supply Chain concerning all product categories sourced from factories and third-party manufacturers. Additionally, you will provide valuable inputs into factory operations and collaborate with various functions across the organization. Your role entails engaging with stakeholders at different internal and external levels to ensure alignment and effective execution of quality initiatives.
Principal Accountabilities:
Lead the coordination of continuous improvement efforts within the Area by organizing the Quality Improvement Forum and engaging stakeholders from Quality, Product, Supply Chain, Procurement, and Commercial teams. Cultivate an environment of collaboration and innovation, collaborating closely with above-market Quality teams to facilitate effective interaction within the Area. Take a proactive stance in spearheading and executing improvement plans as needed, promptly escalating Quality performance concerns to designated forums when necessary, demonstrating a commitment to ongoing standards enhancement.
Monitor a comprehensive array of Quality Performance indicators to contribute significantly to logistics, warehouse, and distribution processes at the Area level. Additionally, play a crucial role in supporting Local/Regional/Global improvement projects, offering valuable insights, and diligently managing quality incidents with attention to detail. Provide essential inputs for loss investigations and sample collection, facilitating thorough analysis and resolution of quality issues.
Assist key stakeholders in enhancing their Product/Quality knowledge to meet and surpass Global Quality Standards (RQA, PI&T, P&HM, ISG, product specifications) across all product categories, thereby reinforcing DRBU Capability. Utilize problem-solving techniques and collaborative approaches to develop robust capabilities and ensure alignment with organizational objectives.
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to establish and sustain technical capabilities within the supply chain, facilitating efficient conduct of quality assessments and driving continuous improvements. Foster a culture of excellence and innovation, encouraging stakeholders to embrace best practices and strive for operational excellence.
Ensure adherence to standards, including RQA, PI&T, P&HM, ISG, Transport and Warehouse policies, and PSI, by EMs based on defined capabilities. Uphold Compliance to Standards rigorously, maintaining a steadfast commitment to quality and regulatory requirements throughout the supply chain.
Guarantee the effective implementation of quality assurance measures and necessary quality capability for all new product platforms and projects deployed in the supply chain, with particular emphasis on Transport and Warehousing during the Deployment of New Categories. Proactively identify and address potential quality challenges, ensuring seamless integration of new products into existing processes.
Provide comprehensive support for repacking quality control plans and facilitate smooth reverse logistics operations, including the timely dispatch of samples to manufacturers or central locations for root cause analysis as part of DPI. Additionally, diligently monitor environmental conditions along the supply chain, ensuring optimal product quality and integrity throughout the distribution process.
Maintain compliance with specific processes for reporting consumer complaints as per Consumer Care guidelines. Offer valuable assistance to EMs in establishing robust consumer care capabilities, emphasizing prompt and efficient resolution of consumer concerns from a complaint reporting standpoint.
Experience Required
Comprehensive understanding of BAT products, factories, manufacturing processes, and Quality (minimum 2-3 years of experience).
Extensive knowledge of consumer-centric quality management principles and Supply Chain. Understanding of Product Integrity & Traceability and P&HM.
Technical / Functional / Leadership Skills Required
Working knowledge of SPC, ISO Quality Standards, Six Sigma and CI tools.
Strong influencing, communication, presentation and interpersonal skills.
Experience in working across multiple functions/projects is preferred.
Knowledge in electronics is preferred.
Ability to adapt fast and self-develop.
Education / Qualifications / Certifications Required
Degree level in science, applied science or engineering. Så ansöker du
