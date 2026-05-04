Consulting Assignment - Legal English Language Trainer
Ecareer AB / Speciallärarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla speciallärarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ecareer AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Consulting Assignment - Legal English Language Trainer
We are currently looking for experienced and engaged Legal English language trainers for upcoming long-term training assignments starting in autumn 2026.
The assignment is aimed at professional participants and includes both one-on-one training and group sessions, with a focus on professional communication in legal and work-related contexts.
About the assignment
As a trainer, you will for example work with:
Assessing and mapping participants' language levels
Planning and delivering training sessions
Teaching both spoken and written legal English
Adapting content based on participants' roles and job responsibilities
Providing feedback and follow-up on participants' progress
The training can be delivered both digitally and on-site, depending on structure and needs. The scope may vary over time and include both individual sessions and group training.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience teaching English to adults
Has worked with legal English or professional business English
Is comfortable teaching digitally via platforms such as Teams or Zoom
Uses a pedagogical approach and can adapt teaching to different target groups
Thrives in professional training environments
It is considered a plus if you have experience working with the public sector, international organizations, or intercultural environments.
To help us match the right competence with upcoming assignments, please send:
An updated CV
A short description of your experience
Examples of similar training assignments
Information about your availability
Your hourly rate (if applicable)
We look forward to connecting with skilled trainers for future collaborations. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675645-1979631". Arbetsgivare Ecareer AB
(org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
103 16 (visa karta
)
103 16 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ecareer Jobbnummer
9889937