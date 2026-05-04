Consulting Assignment - Legal English Language Trainer

Ecareer AB / Speciallärarjobb / Stockholm
2026-05-04


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Consulting Assignment - Legal English Language Trainer
We are currently looking for experienced and engaged Legal English language trainers for upcoming long-term training assignments starting in autumn 2026.
The assignment is aimed at professional participants and includes both one-on-one training and group sessions, with a focus on professional communication in legal and work-related contexts.
About the assignment
As a trainer, you will for example work with:

Assessing and mapping participants' language levels

Planning and delivering training sessions

Teaching both spoken and written legal English

Adapting content based on participants' roles and job responsibilities

Providing feedback and follow-up on participants' progress

The training can be delivered both digitally and on-site, depending on structure and needs. The scope may vary over time and include both individual sessions and group training.
We are looking for someone who:
Has experience teaching English to adults

Has worked with legal English or professional business English

Is comfortable teaching digitally via platforms such as Teams or Zoom

Uses a pedagogical approach and can adapt teaching to different target groups

Thrives in professional training environments

It is considered a plus if you have experience working with the public sector, international organizations, or intercultural environments.
To help us match the right competence with upcoming assignments, please send:
An updated CV

A short description of your experience

Examples of similar training assignments

Information about your availability

Your hourly rate (if applicable)

We look forward to connecting with skilled trainers for future collaborations.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-31
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7675645-1979631".

Arbetsgivare
Ecareer AB (org.nr 559162-9901), https://jobb.ecareer.se
103 16 (visa karta)
103 16  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Ecareer

Jobbnummer
9889937

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