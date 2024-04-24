Consultant Assignment: Senior Machine Learning Engineer
We are looking for a Senior Machine Learning Engineer Consultant for a retail client located in Stockholm. No remote work is allowed for this assignment.
Period from: 2024-05-13Period to: 2025-03-14
Job description
Develop AI/ML software products including but not limited to explore large data set, try out new algorithms, feature engineering, test and evaluate model output, deploy the solution for production usageandscale out to the comprehensive fashion network of the company
Design, develop and maintain the large-scale data infrastructure required for the AI/ML projects.
Leverage on understanding of software architecture and software design patterns to write scalable, maintainable, well-designed, and future-proof code.
Develop solutions, components, services and frameworks to address common needs in AI/ML projects, like feature reuse, model traceability, A/B test, etc.
Work in cross-functional agile team of highly skilled engineers, data scientists, business stakeholders to build the AI ecosystem within the company.
Required skills and experiences:
Have a BSc or MSc degree in computer science, engineering or related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Have 4+ years' professional experience working in relevant role(s) for a Machine Learning Engineer.
A hands-on person who loves coding, and like applying software engineering practices to machine learning projects.
Have experience in developing software products that have been successfully deployed to production.
Have several years of coding experience in modern programming languages, and strong background in Python programming, i.e. 3+ years.
Have great experience with cloud technologies for ML development, preferably Google Cloud and also Vertex AI.
Have solid experience in MLOps practices, developing ML pipelines, and deploying ML applications to production.
Have a strong working knowledge of a variety of AI/ML techniques and experience working with different frameworks.
Have experience handling high volume heterogeneous data (both batch and stream) and a solid understanding of data structures, databases, and data storage technologies.
Familiar with agile ways of working, team collaboration, data-driven development, reliable and responsible experimentation.
Apply to this assignement with:
Resumé that shows how you match the required experience
A short motivation
Requested hourly rate
Availability Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Transformation Hub AB
(org.nr 559163-5221), https://tyfoon.se Arbetsplats
Tyfoon Kontakt
Love Ekberg love@tyfoon.se 0760103601 Jobbnummer
8635183