Construction Project Planner

Northvolt has an exciting job offer for several Construction Project Planners / Schedulers to join our stellar team in Skellefteå. In joining us, you will play an important part in the construction of our large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
We are looking for project planners / schedulers with several years of experience in the planning of high-value, multi discipline and complex projects. Experience of manufacturing is a bonus. We're looking for planners who can build time schedules from first principles and who are also skilled in the assurance of contractor/supplier time schedules and the assessment of contract change. We are looking for people who are self-starters, hands-on and who relish fast paced environments. We need effective communicators who can bridge different engineering and functional disciplines and escalate upwards.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Collaborate with the Construction PM to oversee the resolution of complex issues
Provide engineering expertise to the Northvolt construction execution discipline supervisors.
Monitor the progress, ensuring project plan is moving forward to meet deadlines, foreseeing eventual impacts on the critical path.
Interact on regular basis with the contractors to ensure that the installation is in accordance with agreed schedule and meets the contractual obligations.
Work with the design and interface coordination manager to coordinate the multi-discipline design, construction, and installation activities
Prepare weekly and monthly reports while also presenting progress to the management team
To fit the position as a project planner, it's essential that you have the following role-specific experience and knowledge:
Specific Skills/Abilities
At Least 5 years of experience of building, managing and assuring time schedules on complex multi disciplinary projects.
Excellent knowledge of Primavera P6.
We would also like you to have the following experience and knowledge.
Use of other project management and planning tools eg MS Project, BIM and 4D planning, Power BI is a bonus.
Good knowledge of project management methodologies such as IPMA and PMI or equivalent.
Excellent English written and oral skills, Swedish is a plus.
Highly organized and result-driven.
