Construction Project Manager for our projects in Luleå.
T-Konstruktion AB / Byggjobb / Luleå Visa alla byggjobb i Luleå
2024-08-09
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos T-Konstruktion AB i Luleå
We are looking for a highly skilled and experienced Construction Project Manager to join our dynamic team for our infrastructure projects in Norrbotten and Västerbotten. As a key player in our organization, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing construction projects from inception to completion, ensuring they are completed on time, within budget, and meet the highest quality standards.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in construction management, excellent leadership skills, and the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams, ensuring construction projects meet and exceed quality standards and regulatory requirements.
The right candidate will be joining the Titan Infrastructure team and will be reporting to the Civil and Infrastructure Manager.
Responsibilities will include the following:
Project Planning and Execution.
Developing comprehensive project plans, including timelines, budgets, and resource allocation.
Participating in tenders in the North of Sweden, with a possibility to expand in the whole of Sweden.
Coordinate and supervise construction activities to ensure they align with project specifications and deadlines.
Implement effective project management processes to optimize efficiency and minimize risks.
Team Leadership.
Build a team, plan, and participate in the recruitment process.
Lead and motivate project teams, providing guidance and support to ensure successful project delivery.
Foster a collaborative and positive work environment to enhance team performance.
Conduct regular team meetings to communicate project goals, progress, and expectations.
Budget and Cost Management.
Monitor project budgets and expenses, identifying cost-saving opportunities without compromising safety and quality.
Collaborate with finance and procurement teams to manage contracts, negotiations, and vendor relationships.
Communication and Stakeholder Management.
Establish and maintain strong relationships with clients, contractors, and other stakeholders.
Provide regular project updates to internal and external stakeholders, addressing any concerns or issues promptly.
Qualifications:
A degree in Construction Management, Civil Engineering, Industrial engineering, or related field is a strong plus.
Proven experience of at least 5+ years as a Construction Project Manager, Civil Engineer, or Commercial Manager, with a successful track record of managing projects from conception to completion.
Strong knowledge of construction processes, regulations, and best practices.
Strong negotiating skills and a strong understanding of the commercial side of business.
Excellent leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills.
Proficient in project management software and tools.
Excellent written and spoken English, Swedish is an advantage.
Benefits:
Competitive salary.
Professional development opportunities within construction and/or project management.
Learning and development opportunities within the industry.
Collaborative and supportive work environment.
How to apply.
If you are ready to take on this exciting opportunity and contribute to the success of our construction projects, please submit your resume and a cover letter through our career site: https://career.titankonstruktion.se/jobs/3450634-project-manager-infrastructure-projects.
Join us in building a future of excellence! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare T-Konstruktion AB
(org.nr 559069-1597), https://titankonstruktion.se/
Södra Kungsgatan 5 A 2TR (visa karta
)
972 35 LULEÅ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
Alina Kotova alina.kotova@titankonstruktion.se Jobbnummer
8831974