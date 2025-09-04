Construction Legal Counsel
Studies show that women and underrepresented groups often hesitate to apply unless they meet every requirement. At Stegra, we're building an impact-driven, sustainable company - and we need a diverse, inclusive team to make it happen.
If you share our passion but don't meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply anyway. You might be the perfect fit for this role, or another as we grow.
At Stegra, we're not just building a plant, we're proving that sustainable industry is possible. And to do that, we need people like you.
Join a team where safety comes first. Where we support each other, learn as we go, and make space for everyone to grow and contribute. This is your chance to be part of something big - while being closer to nature and leading a balanced, purposeful life.
What you'll doRight now, we are looking for a Construction Counsel to join our Legal team. In this role you will report to our General Counsel and sit within our Corporate Legal function. The team is responsible for providing legal support across Stegra's business, safeguarding compliance, and ensuring sound risk management while enabling our mission to accelerate the green transition.
Specific to this role, the day-to-day tasks will include the following - but as we are a growing company with very little silos between teams, other tasks might be included as well:
• Provide proactive and strategic legal advice to the execution team throughout the construction phase of our first green steel plant in Boden.
• Identify, assess, and mitigate legal risks related to execution of large-scale construction projects.
• Support dispute resolution by evaluating potential disputes, advising on resolution strategies, and coordinating with external counsel when required.
• Draft, negotiate, and review execution-related agreements and amendments to ensure alignment with contractual and regulatory frameworks.
• Collaborate with project finance and the execution team to support financing requirements and ensure information flow regarding execution-related agreements.
• Act as a trusted legal partner, enabling smooth project execution and ensuring compliance with operational, regulatory, and contractual obligations.
What you'll bring
You're curious and believe that real progress happens when we work together. You're not afraid to challenge old ways of thinking - and you treat others with respect while doing it. At Stegra, we value people who take initiative, build trust, and help create a workplace where everyone can do their best.
Specific to this role, we would like to see that you can tick off a fair amount of the boxes below:
• Master of Laws (LL.M. or equivalent) with strong academic credentials.
• 5-10 years of relevant legal experience, ideally split between a top-tier law firm and an in-house legal department.
• Solid track record in construction law, infrastructure projects, and dispute resolution.
• Strong negotiation and drafting skills, combined with a commercially attuned and strategic mindset.
• Experience managing external counsel in relation to complex disputes.
• Excellent communication, organizational, and stakeholder management skills.
• Fluent in English (both written and spoken); additional languages are a plus.
• Judicial clerkship (tingsmeritering) is considered an advantage.
Personal qualities: You are independent, resilient, proactive, collaborative, and highly organized. You thrive in a fast-paced, evolving environment, enjoy solving complex problems, and bring a pragmatic, solution-oriented mindset to your work.
Benefits at Stegra
At Stegra, you'll join a company where your work has real impact on the climate, the industry, and future generations. We're building a culture rooted in safety, trust, and inclusion, where people feel supported to grow and thrive.
You'll receive fair, competitive compensation aligned with collective agreements, along with benefits like up to 30 days of paid vacation, occupational pension, parental benefits, and insurance. If you need support with relocation or immigration, our relocation department will help guide you through the process, whether it's permits, housing or other practical matters. You can also enjoy perks like subsidized gym memberships and bike leases, plus the everyday benefits of life closer to nature.
Read more about Benefits at Stegra here.
This is Stegra
Stegra is on a mission to change the global steel industry by producing green hydrogen, iron, and steel - with the goal of eliminating CO emissions. Instead of coal, we use green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity, meaning our primary emissions will be water and heat.
By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitized, and sustainable plant in Boden, Northern Sweden - currently under construction. But this is just the beginning. Our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize industries beyond steel, paving the way for a cleaner future.
Our Stockholm Office
