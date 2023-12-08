Component Engineer
2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking a Component Engineer to join the client's team working with ignition module components in all their handheld power tools.
Assignment
Your main tasks are to support and work with a large transfer from one supplier to another. The work will include specification, communication with the suppliers, support for testing giving final approval to the new supplier and facilitating the start of production. It will also involve change requests that the new supplier might need for producing the components.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• A degree in Electronics Engineering,
• At least 5 years of work experience in the classified area
• Experience working with combustion engines.
• Experience working with suppliers.
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365 and other relevant systems
Personality
• Analytical
• Excellent communicative skills
• The ability to focus on details and relate these to the big picture is beneficial.
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Driven and self-motivated
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 Jan 2024 - 30 Jun 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Huskvarna or Gothenburg
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 4
Application process
Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
