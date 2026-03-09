Component Engineer - 498743
Alstom Transport AB / Byggjobb / Västerås
2026-03-09
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the Component Engineerin Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role:
We're on the lookout for a detail-driven and collaborative Component Engineer to strengthen our HW Technology team in Västerås. This role offers a fantastic opportunity to work with advanced railway signalling systems and cutting-edge electronics while playing a key role in long-term product lifecycle management.
As a Component Engineer, you'll ensure the availability and sustainability of high-quality electronic components, while actively managing obsolescence risks and driving preventive actions. You'll also support new product introduction by evaluating and sourcing the best electronic components on the market.
This role connects with colleagues across our sites in Stockholm (STK) and Västerås (VST), and you'll regularly collaborate with HW designers, product managers, program managers, sourcing, and repair teams.
We'll look to you for:
Assessing new components on the market, considering quality, longevity, cost, multisourcing, and manufacturability
Managing obsolescence by identifying equivalent replacement parts
Conducting preventive evaluations of future obsolescence risks
Supporting manufacturing and repair activities with component expertise
Performing component market surveys and liaising with sourcing
Maintaining data and lifecycle tracking in our Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system
All about you:
We value passion and a solution-oriented mindset. These are the qualities and skills we believe will help you thrive in this role:
Degree in electronic engineering or relevant work experience
At least 3 years of experience with electronic components
Strong knowledge of electronic component technologies (active, passive, discrete), connectors, cables, and fasteners
Familiarity with component obsolescence management and lifecycle systems
Detail-oriented, proactive, and able to work independently
Fluent in English and ideally a working knowledge of Swedish
Things you'll enjoy:
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with the latest electronics in the railway industry
Collaborate with cross-functional and international teams
Contribute to sustainability and innovation in transportation
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning programs
Enjoy a hybrid working environment and a dynamic reward package that recognises your performance, including life, medical, and pension coverage
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. But we guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're ready for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note:
As a global business, we're an equal opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094) Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9785201