Complete Seat integration leader
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Logistikjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-13
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Enable change - Change the world
We're always searching for inspirational managers who excel at enabling and bringing out the best in others. Are you the type of person who takes a step forward when the opportunity arises? Can you inspire and guide a team to success? The world of mobility is undergoing a significant transformation. If you want to play a vital part, here's your chance.
About 'us' at Seats department
Our purpose at Seat's department is to provide Volvo Cars customer a unique luxurious, comfortable, and safe premium experience. We are responsible for development, launch and maintenance of seats for all our cars. Our diverse department consists of approximately 100 persons with different competences and backgrounds located in Gothenburg and Shanghai. We work in close collaboration with our suppliers, other internal departments, and stakeholders to deliver quality assured seats at the right time and at right costs to vehicle programs.
We at seats are continuously working towards defining what products we develop for future mobility. But most importantly, we are on a journey to redefine 'how' we develop our seats and take control of our products. And we now invite you to be part of this exciting journey.
How will you contribute:
As a Complete seat integration Leader, you will be part of the Seat Integration team. The team is responsible to secure that complete seat is balanced and developed to fulfil all attributes and requirements including packaging and assembly.
You will work closely with the design engineers and / or suppliers for all ingoing parts, design, manufacturing engineering etc. You will lead/support complete seat integration from concept to launch and support when needed in running production.
Your Qualifications:
* Technical education, minimum a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering/similar
* 10+ years of automotive interior experience out of which 5+ years in seats development.
* Complete seat integration and development knowledge and experience is a must
* Knowledge of plastic, foam and metal development is an advantage
* Knowledge in GDnT
* Good understanding of seats production (assembly and component)
* 5+ years of Catia V5 experience
* TCe (Team centre) experience is an advantage
You as a person:
* Drives results
* Strategic and anlytical mindset
* Manage complexity and ambiguity
* Ensure ownership
* Structured way of working
How to learn more and apply
For questions regarding the position please contact Engineering Manager Cecilia Ström, cecilia.strom@volvocars.com
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior recruiter, Kristin Lövgren at kristin.lovgren@volvocars,com
You are welcome with your application by submitting your resume and cover letter no later than 2023-08-31. Please note that applications via email will not be approved.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-12
Kristin Lövgren 031000000
