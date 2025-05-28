Competence group leader for onboard diagnostics
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2025-05-28
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
Are you a collaborative and structured leader-by-influence who enjoys turning complexity into clarity - and wants to contribute to a more sustainable future? In this role, you'll be at the intersection of advanced technology, legal requirements and real-world environmental impact.
We are now looking for a Competence Group Leader to join our Engine System Regulations team. We work with diagnostics for diesel, renewable fuels and hybrid solutions - a field that's critical for both performance and sustainability. In this role, you will coordinate and facilitate deliveries and forums, and support teams and customers within Scania and across the TRATON Group - without having direct personnel responsibility.
Job Responsibilities
As a Competence Group Leader, you will:
* Act as the group's Scrum Master and lead sprint planning.
* Be a natural point of contact for internal and external stakeholders in matters related to OBD development and certification.
* Coordinate and follow up on OBD-related deliveries across multiple groups. Ensure the necessary documentation is produced and that certification activities run smoothly, both at Scania Technical Centre and other global locations.
* Lead the cross-functional expert forum for diagnostics and certification, in collaboration with engineers in control systems, testing and product compliance.
Drive continuous improvements in our tools and processes for issue management, requirement setting and specifications.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to both deepen and broaden your skills within diagnostics and technical leadership. You will work closely with committed colleagues in a collaborative and dynamic environment.
Who You Are
You're a problem-solver who enjoys working across teams and making things happen.
You likely have:
* A degree in engineering or equivalent documented experience in embedded systems, certification and/or leadership.
* A structured way of working and a strong sense of responsibility.
* A positive, clear communication style and the ability to engage others.
* An interest in learning and helping others succeed.
* Experience or knowledge in any of the following areas is a plus: engine technology, diagnostics, Lean development, legal requirements, OBD standards, certification, issue or project management.
* Good English skills (spoken and written); Swedish is a plus, or a willingness to learn.
This Is Us
We are the Engine System Regulations team - a diverse, collaborative group of engineers working with central functions in fault management and diagnostics. Our work helps ensure that powertrain systems across the TRATON Group are not only compliant, but also service-friendly and environmentally sound.
We work closely across teams and markets, and we care about each other's growth - professionally and personally. Here, you'll be part of a curious, engaged and supportive team that values both technical excellence and teamwork.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15283-43417893". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Mizuho Nakazono Jogmar (+46) 855350092 Jobbnummer
9365632