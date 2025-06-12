Compensation & Benefits Manager
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As the Compensation & Benefits Manager you are responsible for the Compensation & Benefits function at Voi. In this role you will have the overall responsibility for ensuring the competitiveness and attractiveness of our offering, the compliance with global and local legal requirements, and work continuously to drive the continued development and improvements of internal structures and processes to ensure fair and effortless compensation management. This will include:
Developing and implementing strategic compensation and benefits programs.
Analysing compensation data to ensure competitiveness in the market, and drive internal compensation structure maintenance and updates.
Maintaining and developing Voi job structure, and managing the recurring compensation review processes.
Ensuring compliance with relevant local laws and regulations, and collaborating with the legal team and other stakeholders to maintain and develop the Voi option program.
Collaborate with the HR- and finance teams to budget and administer compensation and benefits programs.
Manage employee benefits programs (e.g. health insurance, pension plans, and wellness programs).
Develop material and conduct training programs, and provide continuous guidance and support to employees and managers on compensation and benefits-related inquiries.
Manage regular and/or one-time incentive compensation.
Monitor industry trends and best practices, and participate in cross-functional projects to continuously improve compensation and benefits offerings, and streamline compensation management.
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for an analytical and thorough compensation & benefits professional with the ability to interpret complex data to make informed decisions, manage projects and communicate effectively with diverse stakeholders across the organisation. In addition to being fluent in English we believe the right person has:
Relevant education in human resources, business administration, or a related field
+5 years experience in full-scale compensation and benefits management, preferably in an international company
In-depth knowledge of compensation and benefits laws, regulations, and best practices
Experience with HRIS and compensation management software
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal voyage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europe's #1 micromobility operator and one of the fastest growing scaleups
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program
Take ownership of the competitiveness and attractiveness of the Voi offering
Have a direct impact on the fairness and the efficiency of the compensation management
Join the micromobility revolution and be a part of creating sustainable cities made for living, free from noise and pollution
Want to learn more about the Compensation & Benefits function at Voi? Check out what our Director of Rewards & HR Operations Ieva Polakovska has to say! Ersättning
