Community Manager
2025-02-21
About us
Coffee Stain Studios is the largest team under the Coffee Stain brand, where our journey began back in 2010. We've recently launched Satisfactory 1.0 after a highly successful Early Access period, with over 6 million copies sold as of today.
Micromanaging is not our style, so everyone needs to take responsibility for their own work. We want everyone to feel like they're contributing to the final product and thrive towards always becoming better at what they do.
Your work
At Coffee Stain, we believe it's important to humanize players and developers in the work that we do. As a community manager, you will help build human connections between the development team and our community to make sure that information, feedback, and concerns are relayed in a way that makes all parties feel heard.
You'll be an active participant in discussions on forums and social media, and function as one of our primary "faces" of the game and our studio. You'll appear on camera in both pre-recorded videos and live streams. You'll also take part in other marketing activities and help in the planning and production of content for our media channels related to the development of Satisfactory. Most of the communication held both in the office and on our platforms will be in English.
These are things you'll do on the job
Produce and appear on live streams and videos
Shoot and edit video and photo content
Engage with- and care for the community on a day-to-day basis
Manage communications through various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Discord, Twitter, Facebook, Steam forums etc.
Coordinate with devs to keep yourself up to date with the development of Satisfactory
Write announcements and content posts based on information gained from communications with stakeholders, PR agency, marketing etc.
Help troubleshoot and solve game related issues directly with players
Smile with your eyes. Or not. You'll know when.
Should-haves
Experience in streaming any type of game content and basic video editing skills.
Experience in working with filmmaking equipment
An understanding of how people within video game communities interact with one another
A personal interest in keeping up with the games industry in general (state of the industry, release dates, events, reviews etc.)
Strong familiarity with multiple social media platforms
Nice-to-haves
Prior experience working as a community manager
Technical experience with setting up bots for Discord or similar platforms
A portfolio of informative and/or entertaining texts in long or short form (blogs, stories, manuscripts etc.)
The main hard-hitting beats of our communication until Satisfactory 1.0 have been our video and stream content on YouTube and Twitch respectively. Moving forwards, we intend for these channels to keep on being the backbone of the community managers. That's why we're looking for someone who's both a good fit in the office as well as more accustomed to video editing and filming than one might perhaps expect from a role like this.
We're also open to other skills or means of creating content which you may bring to the table and want to develop further. Simply put, we have plenty of stuff for you to engage with, but we are flexible with what you have to offer!
Having prior experience playing Satisfactory is not a requirement, but it is a big plus as you will need to get quite involved with the ins-and-outs of the game to be able to communicate with our audience in this role.
Practical info
The position is a permanent, full-time, 40 hours per week job on-site.
You will spend most of your worktime at our office on Hertig Johans gata in Skövde. Working from home is ok on occasion.
At our office we have a casual workplace environment including bicycle parking, our own amazing in-office gym, game- and chill-out zones and more. There are also plenty of in-office hangouts and parties.
You'll be working with a friendly team that consists of both Swedish and International people. We get plenty of self-development opportunities; tutorials, creative time, participation in various industry conferences and events, and moments to just pick each other's brains.
Our office is constantly supplied with breakfast, snacks, fruit, tea and coffee to keep your energy up. There's a kitchen which you may use at your convenience.
Coffee Stain Studios is part of a family of several studios, creating a network of over a hundred talented game creators. We talk, throw parties, and support each other professionally. We like the combination of being a relatively small team in our studio combined with the gain belonging to a big, warm community, being able to share invaluable knowledge and experiences with our colleagues.
Perks of being a Coffee Stainer
We offer competitive salaries with excellent benefits. We try to follow the Collective Agreement as close as we can, which means payments to your pension fund and insurances. We also believe that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, so everybody gets time off to work out. On top of that, in Sweden there is an allowance called Friskvårdsbidrag that covers extra activities related to your well-being, like gym subscriptions, swimming, massage etc., which you'll have access to. There is also an option to book massage sessions at the office.
On top of all that you get to work with an awesome team in an amazing and very spacious office!
You can take a closer look at some of our fabulous crew on our YouTube channel: Coffee Stain YouTube Channel
We look forward to hearing from you!
To apply we want you to produce a video where you introduce yourself to the community as the studio's new community manager. We'll be looking at how you communicate with the audience, your skills in editing and how you get your message across. The video doesn't have to be perfect; we're just hoping to get a taste of who you are!
Upload the video to a video hosting service (e.g. as an unlisted YouTube video) and send us the link. If you have a resumé we would appreciate it if you sent that in as well as well as a few lines about yourself.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-07
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 556821-8225)
Hertig Johans Gata 6 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE
9181010