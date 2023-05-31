Commercial Product Manager
BannerFlow AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BannerFlow AB i Stockholm
Bannerflow is a world-leading creative management platform, improving the world of digital advertising one company at a time. In 2009, we started out delivering game-changing products within Display advertising, and since then together with our loyal, passionate and challenging customers we've become the best in our field. During 2022 we evolved Bannerflow's creative automation into Social media advertising. And we're far from done. As a next step on our journey, we are looking into expanding our platform's video capabilities even further. Therefore, we are looking for a Product Manager with a commercial mindset to help take our latest initiative to the next level. We believe this role will have a huge and lasting impact on the development of Bannerflow's business, product, and customer experience moving forward.
As a Commercial Product Manager at Bannerflow, you are responsible for formulating, executing, and overseeing all activities within your area of the product; from Product Discovery, Building a business case. Owning the full product life cycle. You will be the voice of your product internally and externally. As this would be impossible to do alone, you will work closely with colleagues from all departments to ensure that all activities are aligned with the value we offer our customers, and our company values, vision and goals.
As a Commercial Product Manager you will:
• Drive the product development process
• Understand our customers in order to define the most relevant problem areas, and identify the right opportunities to best help us achieve their and our goals.
• Understand and drive the commercial opportunities for your product
• Create the world's happiest social media advertisers.
• Set up Product discovery initiatives together with UX, Product Owners, and our customer teams, as well as desk research.
• Use your industry knowledge and network to gather fresh insights continuously.
• Ensure that the Product Owners & developers understand the "why" and the user or business value behind all we do.
• Own the product roadmap, working with input gathering, validation, and building business cases to assist in prioritization. Nothing enters the roadmap without your guidance.
• Together with the Product Marketing manager, create the Product marketing roadmap for your product together with our Product marketing group, create launch plans, define clear launch goals, and devise plans & initiatives to ensure product success.
What we're looking for:
• 3+ years of Product Management experience, preferably from Saas products.
• Ability to lead teams, drive initiatives, align people and work with many different roles in a highly collaborative environment.
• Excellent written and verbal communication skills (English). You are comfortable communicating with people from all walks of life, in small groups, or on big stages.
• Dealing with hard and shifting priorities as well as making tough decisions is everyday work for you.
• Proven track record in driving user adoption and growth.
• Experience in successfully launching multiple products.
Bonus skills:
• Knowledge of video advertising, social media video advertising or similar.
• Social media initiative
• Entrepreneurial experience
Our offer:
You will work in a fast-paced scale up, filled with passionate people who are experts in their respective fields, and work with some of the biggest brands and advertisers globally.
At Bannerflow, we believe in ownership. In this role you will be able to take control of your space, and find the best way for you, and the team, to reach your product's goals. Our company values - Collaboration, Passion & Challenge - guide our decision-making and how we treat each other and we always strive to have a balance between being serious about business and having way too much fun together.
If taking a new product to market, and being involved in growing a booming business to levels never before witnessed, excites you, send in your application, we'd be happy to get to know you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Bannerflow AB
(org.nr 556817-1242), https://www.bannerflow.com/ Arbetsplats
Bannerflow Kontakt
Linnea Olsson linnea.olsson@bannerflow.com Jobbnummer
7840907