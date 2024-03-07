Commercial Development Intern
Carla AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carla AB i Stockholm
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
RECRUITMENT NEED
Carla is growing at the speed of light, and we are currently looking for a Commercial Development Analyst to join our growing Commercial team. Carla will soon expand both vertically and geographically, and we are looking for the right candidate to support us in this exciting growth phase.
To succeed in this role, you must possess the ability to work with complex data, examine industry standards and pricing strategies of competitors to help Carla determine and set competitive prices. You will study consumer habits and look for patterns in consumer spending while conducting mathematical analysis, impact analysis, and extensive research to find the desired conclusions that will directly affect Carla's revenue and profitability.
YOUR MISSION AT CARLA
Carla's mission is to make more people drive electric cars. Everything we do is built upon combining customer obsession, technology, and infrastructure. Your mission will be to ensure and provide best pricing solutions in the market, while working cross-functionally with our Commercial, Operations, Tech and other teams. You will use information resources regarding our customer needs, historical data, market conditions, and internal margin/revenue targets to develop best in class pricing strategy.
In this role, you will be part of the Commercial Team and report directly to the Head of Commercial Development & Analytics and your day-to-day tasks will be a mix of defined strategy and experimentation.
Concrete examples of work tasks connected to responsibilities:
• Collaboration in cross-functional teams predominantly with pricing & valuation, commercial, data engineering and product teams
• Conducting both ad-hoc and also thorough data analysis on market price developments, overall and also by car model
• As part of the pricing team, work very closely with the Head of Commercial Development & Analytics, the Pricing Specialists and the rest of the team to set up and manage relevant reportings for full availability of data and visibility of daily price changes
• Monitor pricing parameters to ensure best in-class pricing for all cars in inventory and identify trends and opportunities to drive sales, profitability and stock turn
• Build tools for automated pricing in order to sell large stocks of electric and plug-in vehicles in the inventory
• Support in product development for effective valuation and pricing of used cars
• Build metrics and dashboards to share findings within the core team and collaborate across different functions
The ideal candidate has most of these traits:
• 1-2 years experience working with data and analytics in a commercial environment, ideally pricing related
• Academic examination or university degree, preferably in business, economics and/or data
• Experience in working with large datasets and interpreting it
• Data driven, always with thoughtful and methodical approach, experienced in field of data analytics, dynamic pricing or similar
• Experienced in fast-moving, hyper growth environment
• Highly skilled in Excel / Google Sheet
• Capable of working autonomously and proactively
• Able to interpret and present data and driven solution to any given problem
• Strong team-player with ability to work effectively across different functions
• Target-oriented with a precise approach to all challenges
• Fluent in business english, writing and speaking (other languages are a plus, e.g. Swedish)
• Basic SQL skills
• Knowledge in the use of business intelligence tools such as Power BI and QlikSense are a plus
• Experience in Automotive retail is a plus, not a must
Personal characteristics:
• Business oriented
• Analytical
• Commercial
• Team player
• Number cruncher
• Proactive do:er
• Attention to detail
What is in it for you?
Most of all, this is a fantastic opportunity to work for a category-defining company, with great values, and a business model that doesn't talk about sustainability - but is based on it. Apart from that, we offer:
• Joining one of Sweden's LinkedIn 2022 Top 10 Startups
• A career-defining role at an early-stage startup and an opportunity to grow and learn from knowledgeable co-workers
• We're a start-up, which means we work smarter, not harder. Life-work balance still plays an important role in creating long-lasting productivity and output
• A workplace that believes strength is found in diversity. We hire people regardless of background, education, experience or gender
• Market competitive salary, and stock option program
We're fast, both in terms of car delivery, price-setting process and when it comes to growing our business. We have no plans on stopping anytime soon, and hopefully, this is where you come in!
We are looking for someone that can work full time this summer and part time this autumn. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carla AB
(org.nr 559277-3492) Arbetsplats
Carla Kontakt
Sandra Palm sandra.palm@carla.se +46738048262 Jobbnummer
8524755