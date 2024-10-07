Commercial Content Writer - French
2024-10-07
Join group.one as Commercial Content Writer - French and shape the future of content excellence
Are you a skilled wordsmith with a passion for creating compelling content? Are you eager to make a significant impact on our content strategies? If so, group.one is seeking a talented Commercial Content Writer to join our one.com team. In this role, you will have the opportunity to be a main driver in our best-in-class approach to content marketing efficiency. Join us in driving success through engaging and persuasive content that captivates audiences and enhances our brand presence in the French market.
As a Commercial Content Writer, you will Create compelling content for the French market, delivering impactful messaging.
Develop content strategies to optimise engagement and conversion rates across platforms
Write and localize new content for various formats, e.g., web, blog, email, paid ads.
Optimise and update existing content
Perform keyword research and competitor analysis to improve SEO and drive organic traffic
Stay informed on industry trends and competitors to enhance content performance
Monitor and analyse content performance for optimization
Stay up-to-date with industry standards and best practices in content marketing
Demonstrate strong organisational and time-management skills
Required You are fluent in spoken and written French
Professional proficiency in English
Ability to adapt writing style and tone to different target audiences and channels
Understanding of local culture & how to communicate to the French audience
An urge to drive sales through optimising and creating content
Proficiency in conducting thorough research on various topics and industries
Experience in optimising content for different platforms and formats
Excellent organisational skills to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines
Great attention to detail
We'd love it if you have/are Understanding and experience in SEO and Keyword analysis
Familiarity with analytics tools and the ability to interpret data for content decision-making
Familiarity with content distribution strategies and tactics
Experience with either SaaS or digital products
A team player with the ability to work independently
A strong will to learn and grow in your role and skills
High energy and a good sense of humour
