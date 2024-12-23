Commercial Bid Manager
2024-12-23
A Snapshot of Your Day
We are hiring a Commercial Bid Manager to provide commercial support for business opportunities related to sales calculations, financial content, terms & conditions as well as risk and opportunity management. You need to be able to develop, execute and manage successful commercial bid strategies for business opportunities. In addition, you'll provide process support and act as a counterpart to technical bid management and commercial sales.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Support and execute sales calculations and calculation processes in alignment with Organization, Bid Management, Sales and Regional Entities
* Implement concepts related to taxes, FX, guarantees, financing and NCM and review T&Cs
* Support and engage in Risk Management related to identification, mitigation and calculation
* Provide input and support to achieve approval quality for financial content
* Act as a counterpart / support to technical Bid Manager and Commercial Sales
* Reporting of financial key data
* Improve processes and administration of commercial bids
What You Bring
* A degree in Finance, Economics, or Business Administration, with 1-3 years of experience in financing, controlling, sales, bid management, project management, or product costing.
* Strong understanding of commercial processes and financial practices.
* Excellent time management skills with a focus on delivering high-quality and accurate work.
* Comfortable working in diverse, multinational teams with proficient English communication skills.
* Proactive, results-driven, and collaborative, with strong networking and teamwork abilities.
* Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office tools, including Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.
About the Team
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate! - Apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 268106 not later than 2025-01-31.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Anna Brunell on anna.brunell@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Daniel Carlsson on daniel.carlsson.ext@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Jan Lundgren jan.h.lundgren@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com Ersättning
