Commercial Advisor for our client in Stockholm!
2023-12-05
The Commercial Advisors in the Business Tech product organization and hubs offer their expertise to ensure that the products deliver the expected value to the business. They do this by carefully analyzing business cases, making deals that align with business goals, and finding ways to improve relationships with external partners over time.
The Commercial Advisor possesses strong leadership abilities and embraces a culture of teamwork, openness, security, and confidence. They prioritize value creation, growth, and taking full responsibility for serving customers. Their primary focus is on achieving outstanding results for both customers and the business.
Responsibilities
• Assist product leaders in developing and executing commercial and partner strategies
• Engage in negotiations with external partners to secure favorable agreements
• Evaluate potential new partners and collaborations that align with the product area
• Collaborate with product leaders to establish and validate the viability of business proposals
• Determine the most suitable commercial model or partnership type most likely to serve the business case
• Set clear guidelines and strategies for managing the partner portfolio, ensuring that it is effectively managed in the long run
• Set clear guidelines and strategies for managing the partner portfolio, ensuring that it is effectively managed in the long run
• Engage in collaborative efforts and monitor performance based on a predetermined framework, while also evaluating and mitigating risks in relation to the expected business results
• Conduct risk assessments for partner and vendor contracts and agreements
• Question current commercial models and propose alternative commercial and contractual approaches
• Develop a negotiation strategy and determine the most appropriate process for the agreement
• Determine potential agreement structures that align with the desired objectives, such as minimizing risk or maximizing flexibility
• Conduct risk assessment for contracts and agreements with partners and vendors
• Evaluate current commercial models and propose alternative strategies
• Develop a negotiation plan and determine the most suitable approach for the deal
• Identify potential deal structures that align with the objectives, such as minimizing risk or maximizing flexibility
• Oversee the necessary steps for deal making, such as creating RFPs, crafting tenders, and planning timelines
• Guarantee adherence to the xx Purchasing and Consultant Policy
• Execute deal making activities and ensure alignment with the original deal objectives
• Ongoingly gather information about the product field/industry by conducting supplier and market analyses
• Keep track of and respond to analysis of spending
• Assist in establishing effective collaboration and governance structures among product stakeholders, partners, and vendors
• Handle the entire lifecycle of contracts, including extensions, renegotiations, terminations, and call-offs
Requirements
• Possessing commercial skills and familiarity with cloud platforms like Azure and Google Cloud
• Having strong analytical abilities in areas such as Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and constructing business cases
• A person who can analyze and understand the goals of a business case and translate them into actionable steps to achieve those goals
• The ability to find solutions to problems and approach challenges in a practical and realistic way
• Skills in effectively resolving conflicts and negotiating agreements
• The capacity to influence and convince others
• Effective and clear communication abilities, which includes the ability to provide constructive feedback
• Proactive in identifying opportunities and taking initiative to drive action and continuously improve processes
• A proactive individual who asks thoughtful questions
• Focused on achieving tangible outcomes, being practical, and working efficiently
• Capable of handling international business negotiations
• Experience dealing with various types of business agreements and comprehends diverse deal arrangements
Meritorious
• Having expertise in the SAP product portfolio is highly beneficial
• Proficient in planning and capable of involving others in the process, with an added advantage of having experience in cross-functional or interdisciplinary environments
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-12-18
End of the assignment: 2024-05-31
Deadline: 2023-12-17
Location: Stockholm
Contact person: +46 790 062 711
