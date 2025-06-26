Cloud Solution Architect
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Landskrona Visa alla datajobb i Landskrona
2025-06-26
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Lund
, Malmö
, Höganäs
eller i hela Sverige
Opportunity
An exciting consultancy opportunity is available for a skilled Cloud Solution Architect, with the possibility of a permanent role after the initial engagement (6-9 months). This role offers a chance to shape and guide modern cloud architectures within a forward-thinking digital team.
Role Overview
You will be responsible for designing, developing, and guiding the implementation of robust cloud infrastructure solutions. This includes defining future-state architectures, ensuring security and maintainability, and providing hands-on support to development teams. The work environment embraces agile methodologies and emphasizes innovation and collaboration across disciplines.
Core Responsibilities
Define and evolve scalable and secure cloud architectures
Assess current systems and propose strategic improvements
Ensure solutions are built for long-term performance and maintainability
Work closely with architects, developers, and stakeholders across teams
Translate business goals into actionable technical solutions
Lead architectural design for event-driven and serverless systems
Evaluate cost-efficiency and security aspects of cloud environments
Document architectural decisions, system designs, and key integrations
Technical Focus
Convert technical and business requirements into structured, scalable cloud designs
Lead the creation and maintenance of infrastructure using tools like AWS CloudFormation or SAM
Design and enhance CI/CD pipelines with an emphasis on automation
Support API integrations and modern web technologies
Report directly to the platform lead responsible for cloud and IoT architecture
Required Qualifications
Solid experience in cloud architecture, preferably within AWS
In-depth knowledge of serverless technologies and event-driven systems
Proficiency in infrastructure-as-code tools and cloud deployment automation
Familiarity with agile delivery frameworks such as Scrum or Kanban
Understanding of CI/CD processes, API design, and secure systems integration
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Desirable Skills
Experience with IoT platforms (e.g., AWS IoT Core, Azure IoT Hub)
Awareness of common software security threats (e.g., OWASP Top 10)
Leadership qualities or interest in technical team coordination
Exposure to the SAFe framework
Understanding of hardware-related domains such as mechanical or electromechanical systems
Candidate Profile
Academic background in Computer Science, IT, or related discipline
5+ years of experience in cloud development, architecture, or infrastructure design
Strong programming knowledge, particularly in Java
Experience in collaborative, agile development environments
Self-driven, structured, and solution-oriented mindset
Strong interpersonal and communication skills
Additional Details
Location: Hybrid role based near Landskrona, with flexibility to work from Malmö
Start: As agreed upon with selected candidate
Scope: Full-time consultant engagement with potential for hire
Are you ready to help define the future of cloud solutions in a high-impact consulting role? We welcome your application!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
261 31 LANDSKRONA Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9405428