Cloud RAN Senior System DeveloperRequisition ID : 743128(743128)

What you will do
You will play a crucial role in shaping the Cloud RAN software, efficiently engage in the software architecture and systemization and ensuring its seemless performance during deployment. You will participate in the everyday partnership and collaborate closely with your colleagues in a global environment. You will have opportunities to take on roles with leadership and/or technical responsibilities.
You will do this by:
Collaborating with our dedicated engineering team to design and systemize the software critical to our product's functionality.
Cultivating a complete view and understanding of the end to end system, with customer and end user in mind.
Participating in the enhancement of existing features and the development of new ones, with a focus on optimizing scalability, performance and reliability by taking full advantage of the evolving architectural and services inherent to a Cloud Native Platform.
Assisting in fixing and resolving software issues, providing prompt support to maintain seamless operation.
Keeping up-to-date with industry best practices and the latest technologies, applying your knowledge to drive innovation and improve our product.
Engaging in a dynamic and agile development process to meet project timelines and objectives.
You will bring
Passion for Software Design: A genuine interest in systemization and software design, a desire to learn, and an aim to excel in your field.
Technical Expertise: Solid understanding of software architecture, telecommunication systems and 5G RAN is highly desirable.
Familiarity with Cloud Environments: A good understanding of cloud platforms, with experience in deploying and optimizing software in cloud environments.
Collaboration: Ability to work in international, multi-site teams. Encourage speak-up environments, come with a strong can-do attitude. Excellent written and verbal communication, interpersonal, time management, and multitasking skills.
Adaptability: The ability to thrive in a fast-paced, agile development environment and stay updated with the latest industry trends. Consistent track record to deliver complex software solutions, on-time and with quality.
Drive for Innovation: A proactive approach to drive innovation and improvements in software development practices.
Master's Degree or equivalent experience in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Data Science, Applied Physics, Communications Systems or similar field.
