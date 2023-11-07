Cloud RAN CI & Test Developer
About this opportunity
Interested to work in the development of Ericsson cloud-native Radio Access Network (RAN) offering?
Ericsson Cloud RAN is building a full-stack virtualization of the 5G NR CU (Central Unit) and DU (Distributed Unit) based on COTS (Commercial of The Shelf) HW and cloud-native technologies.
We in vDU Base and Low-Band are responsible for the vDU (virtual Distributed Unit) for the low band) segment. We have a very clear first customer with commercial deliveries very soon.
In our organization, we adopt a start-up mentality to deliver a product with extraordinary customer experience and increased organizational efficiency. We try to accelerate the product development with new fresh thinking. We challenge the established flow with new methodologies and are active in the open-source communities.
Now we are looking for a passionate hands-on CI&Test Developer with excellent knowledge and competence in continuous integration, test automation and cloud native products paired with great communication and collaboration skills to join us.
What you will do
* Streamline the (Cloud RAN) vDU software development lifecycle by automating processes, optimizing workflows, and implementing new product (software) features into CI pipeline.
* Monitor and troubleshoot infrastructure and product/application issues, proactively identifying areas for improvement and implementing. corrective measures.
* Ensure high availability, scalability, and maintainability of the CI flow and continuously develop and deploy tools for pipeline improvements.
* Strive for delivery of product and test codes with all the advantages of a DevOps infrastructure.
You will bring
Must Have:
* Strong experience in working with sophisticated CI/CD pipelines
* Proficiency in programming languages such as Java or Python.
* In-depth knowledge of common CI/CD tools as Jenkins (as developer), Gerrit, GitOps, and Spinnaker.
* Solid understanding of Docker containers, Kubernetes deployment, Helm charts, and canary deployment.
* Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving skills, with the ability to analyze sophisticated issues.
* A strong interest in automation, development of an automated test environment/tools
* Ability to learn sophisticated end-to-end telecommunication systems
* Bachelor 's level, or equivalent, in a Software related field
Nice to have:
* Good knowledge of JCAT or MJE
* Knowledge of telecommunication products especially 4G, 5G NR, Radio Access Network
* Solid Unix/Linux knowledge
Location & Flexibility
Position is based in Kista, Stockholm. We target 50% work-from-home. As the selection process and interviews are ongoing, we encourage you to send your application in English as soon as you can. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact recruiter Raheleh Rouhani raheleh.rouhani@ericsson.com
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
