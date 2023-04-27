Cloud Engineer To Kpmg
Do you want to work with extraordinary people who are passionate and courageous about their ideas and encourage you to be the same? Would you like the chance to interact with the latest cloud technology and participation in a cloud transformation journey? KPMG is looking for a Cloud Engineer to enhance their team in Stockholm, Join KPMG today!
About The Position
As a Cloud Engineer at KPMG you will take an important role in the IT team that includes other cloud engineers and developers. Together your focus will be to develop and manage the infrastructure, "the core it", which includes the platform, cloud services, support and deployment. All of this is done in central offices around Sweden.
Who are you?
To fit into this role, we think that you have experience in architecture and strategy around cloud services. You have some sort of certification in Cloud/Microsoft-products. We believe you're a curious and eager learner when it comes to new technologies. You're also comfortable with working remote and you are fluent in English, both in speech and writing.
It's great if you already are familiar with agile methodologies and experienced with setting up continuous integration on development platforms such as GitLab and Atlassian.
We also think you have experience in one or more of the following:
Engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics engineering or similar
API Management
Containers
Azure/Kubernetes/Cloud services
SQL/Azure AD
Microservices Architecture, CI/CD Pipeline
About KPMG
Through helping other organizations mitigate risks and grasp opportunities, we can drive positive, sustainable change for clients, our people and society at large.
KPMG firms operate in 146 countries and territories, and in FY20, collectively employed close to 227,000 people, serving the needs of business, governments, public-sector agencies, not-for-profits and through KPMG firms' audit and assurance practices, the capital markets. KPMG is committed to quality and service excellence in all that we do, bringing our best to clients and earning the public's trust through our actions and behaviours both professionally and personally.
